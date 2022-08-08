Ben Affleck shaves on a solo outing ahead of his 50th birthday

Ben Affleck seemed excited on a recent sunny afternoon in Los Angeles. The actor, who turns 50 on August 15, was photographed walking in a parking lot while wearing a light tan button-up shirt, light blue jeans and white sneakers. He also had a black backpack slung over one shoulder and was holding a soda can in one hand while displaying a clean-shaven appearance.

Ben Affleck and his first days away from JLo

The last output of Ben comes shortly after he returned to Los Angeles to work on Aquaman 2 while his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53, stayed in Europe, where they honeymooned for the past few weeks. A source recently told us that the lovebirds have a strong bond and are okay with spending time apart after getting married in Las Vegas, NV three weeks ago.

“The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know better than anyone else the demands that come with doing what they do,” a source exclusively told The Associated Press. HollywoodLife. “In fact, they think that spending time apart makes them stronger and it’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation.”

Bennifer’s honeymoon in Paris

After their wedding in a chapel, ben and jennifer they spent time in Paris, France, with their children. They were seen enjoying the sights, shopping, and hanging out on a boat as they basked in marital bliss. The source further explained that although they are newlyweds, the spouses understand that there will be times when their careers will take them to different places and they know that it will only be temporary.

“They fully understand that there will be times when they can’t always be together,” the source shared. “It’s something both of them have acknowledged and discussed at length throughout their relationship, so it’s nothing new. Sure, being apart so soon after their wedding isn’t ideal. But they know they have their whole lives ahead of them and they love every minute of the ride.”