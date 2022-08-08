Ben Affleck reportedly entering rehab after wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Kenya Sanchez

08.08.2022 12:03:00

Three weeks have passed since Jennife Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding and they could already be going through their first problem in their marriagebut not because the flame of love has gone out, this could be much worse, as it is speculated that the actor has had to enter rehabilitation due to a relapse in his addictions.

Ben’s alcoholism is not a secret, in fact this has marked his career for years, the images of Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife, taking him to rehab are unforgettable, and now it seems that this weight has fallen on JLo.

In recent weeks the protagonist of ‘Gone Girl’ has been seen with an obvious weight loss and tired faceBesides looking disheveled, the pictures of him falling asleep on a boat ride and crying at a family dinner seem to be no accident.

Outside of the jokes that all this can cause, his followers have begun to worry about the actor’s appearance a few weeks after his wedding in Las Vegas and the conclusion his fans have reached is that it could be a new relapse in addictions.

The support of this statement is that after the separation agreement of the “Bronx Diva” and the 49-year-old actor, Ben had to return to Los Angeles to perform a special participation in the sequel to ‘Aquaman’ with Jason Momoa , nevertheless he has been seen very little in public and that is why his followers believe that he has entered a rehabilitation clinic.

​Ben Affleck and his history with alcohol

On this there is no photograph of the actor or a statement from a close source that confirms it, and although in the last 10 years Ben has remained stable, he has had some relapses and apparently this has happened in the best moments of his life.

“Relapses are embarrassing obviously…I wish they didn’t happen…I wish it wasn’t on the internet for my kids to see. Jen (Garner) and I did our best to talk about it honestly… It took me a long time, fundamentally and deeply, without a doubt, to recognize that I am an alcoholic,” the actor said in an earlier interview.

Ben has also emphasized that in his family there is a long history of mental illness and alcohol problems, so this is a constant struggle for him.