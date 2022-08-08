Ben Affleck reappears after moving away from Jennifer López – People – Culture

On July 16, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially became married. After the wedding, they traveled to Europe to spend their honeymoon between France and Italy.

Just three weeks after the marriage, it was revealed that the couple would be estranged for a few days. Newlyweds believe that the best thing for their relationship is for each one to follow their personal projects.



US media such as ‘Hollywood Life’ explained that Affleck had to attend some recordings in Los Angeles. For its part, Jennifer Lopez traveled to Capri to give a benefit concert and do a photo shoot for a swimwear brand.



“The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone about the demands that come with doing what they do. In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger, and it’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making a lot of money.” extreme money. It’s a win-win situation,” said ‘Hollywood Life’.

The couple’s physical separation was only a temporary matter, as the singer is already back in California. In the days that they were away, the marriage maintained communication at all times through digital channels.

Ben Affleck after separation

Affleck was the first to return to Los Angeles, where they both reside. The actor was seen in the company of his youngest son, Samuel, while visiting a hairdresser in Santa Monica.

The actor was shown with a new haircut and casually dressed in a white t-shirt. Since the images came to light, there have been all kinds of comments from netizens.

Some say that the Hollywood star looks younger and happier since he separated from his wife. Others believe that returning to his city caused him great peace of mind.

In the middle of the honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, the couple was captured in various personal moments. In one of the photos Affleck appears crying and in another he is shown asleep on a yacht. The images went viral on social networks and unleashed mockery of the relationship.

