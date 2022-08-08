Ben Affleck married JLO 9 years after his breakup with Jennifer Garner, on the same date?

The date that Ben Affleck got married with Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas has a special meaning for the actor. JLO and Ben were married on July 16, 2022, just nine years after Ben Affleck separated from the actress. Jennifer Garner on July 16, 2013!

So July 16 will be his wedding anniversary to Jennifer (López), and also the anniversary of his breakup from Jennifer (Garner). As reported Page SixIn his marriage license application to JLO, 52, Affleck, 49, put the date of his divorce from the mother of his children as July 16, 2013.

However, Affleck and Garner did not announce their separation until June 2015, and they did not begin their divorce proceedings until April 2017. The divorce was finalized in October 2018. In this same application, López put the date of their divorce of Mark Anthonythe father of her children, as of July 1, 2011, although it was not finalized until 2014.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

JLO and Marc —who is engaged to the Paraguayan beauty queen Nadia Ferrera— they are parents of the twins Max Y Emme, of 14 years. For his part, Affleck has three children with Garner — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Proving that there is always time for a happy ending, the couple married 18 years after ending their first relationship. engagement in 2004.

P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

The newlyweds — who are honeymooning in Paris — are planning a bigger celebration after their whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Patient up to twenty years,” said Jennifer Lopez about her wedding with Ben Affleck. Long live the bride and groom!