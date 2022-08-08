Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez separate three weeks after their wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are one of the couples of the moment and even more so since they decided to seal their love story on July 17 signing the documents that made them husband and wife at a surprise wedding in Las Vegas. Nevertheless, just three weeks later they have decided to separate for the good of their relationship and because they understand that they must face their different professional commitments despite the fact that they cause thousands of kilometers between them. A) Yes, the actor is back in Los Angeles and the singer has stayed in Europe with the children.

However, far from what it might seem and as the portal collects Hollywood Lifeboth Ben and Jennifer have made this decision with the good of their relationship in mind: “The only thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone else the demands that come with doing what they do.”, A source from the marriage environment has expressed for the same medium. “Being apart so soon after their wedding isn’t ideal, but they know they have their whole lives ahead of them.”, he adds.

“In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and that’s perfect because when they’re apart they’re making an extreme amount of money.. It’s a win-win situation,” adds the same source. It thus refers to the fact that Affleck and Lopez have chosen to fulfill their professional commitments without the development of their love story being an impediment as other Hollywood couples did. “They fully understand that there will be times when they can’t always be together. It is something that both have recognized and discussed extensively throughout their relationship, so it is nothing new (…). They enjoy every minute of the trip”.

The couple tries to overcome the distance

The same source points out that despite the fact that there is a great distance between them, they try to solve it using the technology they have at their disposal. “They are always talking, texting, FaceTime and even recording when they are apart at work. And the time they spend apart makes getting back together that much better. JLo loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what happens,” the source continued. These words confirm what was an open secret: that the new sentimental stage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is going from strength to strength and that it seems that theirs is forever.