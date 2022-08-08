Bella Hadid evokes Rachel Green with the footwear that swept the 90s

If you were a fan of friendsmost likely you wanted to be (and dress like) Rachel Green. Jennifer Aniston she conquered us with her capri pants, her strapless dresses and her miniskirts preppy in this series from the 90s and 2000s, and she loved pointe shoes.

The last episode aired in 2004, but Rachel’s wardrobe legacy lives on. There is no more to see Bella Hadid, a champion of contemporaneity, who this week replicated the style of our favorite waitress with a knee-length silk skirt, a green tank top and a controversial pair of flat-form flip-flops. The retro inspiration did not stop there: Bella also wore several rope necklaces with stone pendants.

Bella’s predilection for capri pants is well known, and those platform flip-flops (from Coperni, the brand of the moment) are on their way to becoming the key to your summer wardrobe. Bella paired them with an A-line skirt and strappy top, evoking the time when Rachel Green wore extensions.

