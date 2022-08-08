Bad breath, what causes it and how to combat it?

Bad breath or halitosis is a fairly common disorder that affects a large part of the population at some point in their lives and in many people it can cause a lot of anxiety, if not embarrassment. So it should come as no surprise that today’s supermarkets, convenience stores, and especially newsstands are filled with chewing gum, mints, and mouthwash. But many of these products are just temporary measures that don’t attack the root of the problem.

To find the causes of bad breath and the most effective remedies to get rid of it in Yahoo Life and Style We have consulted two experts and reviewed the information produced by recognized health centers and companies in the oral hygiene sector.

Halitosis can ruin many moments with loved ones and also in the workplace (Photo: Getty Images)

“Among the causes of bad breath, there are some foods, diseases and habits,” they say from the prestigious Mayo Clinic, on its website. But what causes the bad smell? “The accumulation of bacteria in the mouth”, they reply from the site of Oral B, the toothpaste produced by the American giant Procter & Gamble.

The root of the problem

But what causes this disorder? Dentist Verónica Villasmil affirms that this problem can occur for many reasons. “It can be of oral origin, that is, cavities, a dental restoration in poor condition or a poorly adapted prosthesis, they can be the cause, because the remains of food can concentrate there and rot. It can also occur when the person suffers from gum diseases such as periodontitis or gingivitis (…) Likewise, people who do not have all their teeth also tend to have bad breath, because food passes directly to the digestive system without being produced. chewing, so they are often not digested correctly, “he explained in a telephone interview, in which he stated that good oral hygiene prevents it in most cases.

Oral hygiene is important to prevent and combat bad breath, although it is often insufficient (Photo: Getty Images)

In similar terms, the doctor-surgeon Guillermo Antonio Acevedo, Head of the Internal Medicine Service of the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Donostia (Spain), stated: “Bad breath can be combated, but not only do you have to use the brush of teeth, it is also necessary to use dental floss and mouthwashes, because when food stays between the teeth it rots and produces a bad smell. It is also advisable to brush the tongue, because there are people who have very large taste buds and food remains can stay there.

However, he warned against rough use of the brush. “Brushing too hard can cause bleeding gums and the blood produces a bad odor, so brush moderately and go to the dentist every six months,” he explained.

beyond the brush

For her part, Villasmil, who is a dentist graduated from the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) and with more than three decades of professional practice, warned that the toothbrush is not always the solution for this evil, since it can be caused by other ailments.

“Any problem in the digestive system and in the respiratory system can cause bad breath,” he said, later adding: “Throat infections such as tonsillitis can cause bad breath, the same thing can happen when there is a lot of mucus in the nose and she falls on the throat. Dehydration can also cause this problem, because when there is less saliva in the mouth, bacteria reproduce more easily. Stomach problems such as gastritis and ulcers are another cause”.

Visiting the dentist regularly also helps prevent and combat halitosis (Photo: Getty Images)

Acevedo agreed and admitted that halitosis can be a sign of other pathologies. “People whose breath smells like apple cider, for example, may have sugar problems (diabetes),” he said.

To take into consideration

In addition to the recommendations related to oral hygiene, the Mayo Clinic urges all people to avoid dry mouth by drinking plenty of water daily, because this prevents bacteria that produce bad odors. Chewing gum or sucking on sugar-free candy helps stimulate saliva production. They also suggest avoiding coffee, soft drinks, and alcohol, because they tend to promote dry mouth.

Tobacco is another habit that should be avoided, because it tends to promote bad breath, they say from the prestigious medical center.

The diet should also be adjusted. Thus, foods such as onions and garlic should be reduced, as well as sugar intake. They also recommend not spending many hours without eating.

On other websites they suggest ingesting herbs such as mint, eucalyptus, sage, thyme or rosemary, through infusions.

However, if the above does not work, you should go to the dentist, because deeper measures such as cleanings and other dental treatments are surely needed.

