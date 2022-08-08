“Avengers Endgame”: What did Jon Fravreau say when he found out that the Russo brothers planned to put an end to Iron Man? | Tony Starks | Robert Downey Jr | celebrity | rmmn | PEOPLE

The movie “Avengers: Endgame” not only did it mark the end of phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also marked the end of Iron Man after 11 years. This decision was tough, but the Russo brothers, directors of the film, do not regret it.

In fact, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the directors revealed that Jon Favreau, director of the individual “Iron Man” franchise and interpreter of “Happy” Hogan at the MCU, showed great resistance and asked them not to kill Tony. Stark.

“Part of the pressure (not to kill Iron Man) came from Jon Favreau, who He called us after reading the script and said ‘Are you really planning to kill Iron Man?’”, recalled Anthony Russo.

“I remember talking to Favreau on the phone, like trying to convince him not to jump off the ledge. He told me: ‘You can’t do that. It’s going to rip people apart, and they don’t want them coming out of the theater like that and running into traffic.’ But we did it anyway.”Joe Russo added.

Likewise, the Russo brothers also said that it was difficult to choose the right phrase for Robert Downey Jr. to say goodbye to the character before snapping his fingers with the infinity gauntlet. They handled several options and preferred silence, but everything changed thanks to Jeff Ford, one of the editors of “Avengers: Endgame”.

“He rode the first ‘Iron Man.’ He had been with the character’s journey since his origin. He hit play and Thanos says, ‘I’m inevitable,’ and then Jeff says, ‘And I’m Iron Man.’ We immediately told him to stop and called Robert Downey Jr. to tell him that he had to put the suit back on”told the directors.

“By then he had already said goodbye to the character twice. And the scene that we shot with Robert was on a stage in Los Angeles that was right across from the stage where he originally auditioned for the role of Iron Man, so it was all the more emotionally devastating for Robert.”they added.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Watch the trailer for “Doctor Strange 2”

Trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, a Marvel movie directed by Sam Raimi, written by Michael Waldron and starring Benedict Cumberbatch.