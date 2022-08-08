Ariana Grande before and after make-up: the beauty transformation

Ariana Grande rarely shows up on social media without makeup, but she has allowed herself an exception by showing before and after make-up with the products of her beauty brand, REM Beauty.

Ariana Grande it is not usual to publish shots without a bit of makeup. Yet she did it, creating quite a stir on social media. Where she has always been flawless, queen of the cat-eye since her debut, the young pop star has shared the transformation with Instagram fans before and after make-up. Very fond of the beauty sector, Ariana Grande has long launched her brand – REM Beauty – on the market by offering vegan and cruelty free products. But seeing her without a trace of makeup is one aspect of the whole unpublished of its social presence.

A before and after in which the young singer showed off how the face changes with a pass of make-up. Ariana Grande took advantage of her Instagram stories to engage fans of her in a business of beauty routine common to all who apply beauty products on the skin.

Ariana Grande shows herself without make-up on social media

Her beauty brand, REM Beauty, has been on the market for some time now and has enjoyed great success. Very recent is the new collection that integrates five lip products, which arrived on the market in June 2022. For Ariana Grande, the last few years have represented a turning point in her life and career. In addition to having convoluted a weddingthe star has refined her presence in the beauty world with a brand of her own that represented her own beauty philosophy and at the same time has dusted off the passion for acting. In fact, soon we will see her co-star in the adaptation of Wicked at the cinema under the direction of John M. Chu.

At the same time, however, the singer would have put the making of a on stand-by new album. The last one, Positions, was released in 2020 and the pop star took advantage of a live on YouTube to explain that no, a new album is not expected soon. In full honesty, the actress has confirmed that she is completely captured by her new project in the cinema and that she has no time or way to work on anything else. On the other hand, the beauty world is always present.

And it is on Instagram that a short video appeared in her stories in which Ariana Grande showed herself without a trace of makeup. The young star smiles shyly at the camera as she sips tea. Her hair pulled back into a high bun and her face completely devoid of any trace of make-up relaunch the charm soap and water returned to prominence as Hollywood trend. But, shortly after, Ariana Grande showed her make-up made with REM Beauty products: eyelashes curled upwards, light smokey eye and glossy lips with a gloss effect.