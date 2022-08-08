Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck breaking up? This is what is known tdex revtli | ANSWERS

The couple of the year, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck, caused a stir 4 months ago after announcing that they were back together as a couple. Just as it happened in 2002. Two decades later, they are protagonists again, and this time for comments about a separation just three weeks after getting married. In this note we will delve into the new celebrity marriage, and we will know if they really decided to separate.

JLO AND BEN SEPARATED?

The renowned American digital media, Hollywood Lifeanticipated with certainty that “The actors have reached a consensus to separate a few days after enjoying their honeymoon in Europe”.

It is said that the reason is “for the good and future of their marriage”. According to Hollywood Lifethe decision is made so that the charm and magic between them is not lost.

DETAILS ON THE REASONS FOR THE SEPARATION

The digital media asserts that the same Married couple told a reliable source, indicating that the separation will serve to “strengthen ties”.

It is known that the professions of both consume a lot of time of their lives, and with this decision they only seek “miss each other more strongly”.

“The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone about the demands that come with doing what they do. In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and that’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation.”said Hollywood Life.

This news comes a few weeks after committing to later get marry secretly in a luxurious wedding.

CELEBRITY LOVE

the story between Jennifer Lopez ,of 52 years and Ben Affleckof 49began to take shape in the 2002 during song recording Jenny from the block.

This was their first public meeting, for later engage that same year. Months later they postponed the wedding and finally they canceled in 2004.

In an interview after the separation, JLo described her breakup with Ben as their “first heartbreak”. Secondly, Affleck recently commented that it was Jennifer who started the separation.

After 5 months from his breaking off with Ben Afflecksinger Puerto Rican-American she married the salsero Mark Anthony. The couple had already dated at the end of the 90. Mark Y Jennifer have two children together, but in June of 2014 finally I know they divorced.

For its part, Ben Affleck he married the actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. Have three childrenand they parted in the 2018.