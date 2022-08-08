‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’: Amber Heard’s appearance time during the film would have been revealed

News continues to come out about the new movie ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’. On this occasion, The information is related to Amber Heard, who we could say has not given much to talk about either.. Through a space on Twitter with Erik Davis, the founder and chief editor at Heroic Hollywood, Umberto González has stated know the screen time of the actress during the next sequel to ‘Aquaman’.

During the talk, González stated: “According to my sources, she is in the movie for about 20 minutes or so.“. Confirming in this way the supposed presence of Heard in the film. Finally, the journalist added: “Anything can happen between now and the movie’s release.”.

In the event that this information ends up being completely true, it would support Heard’s statements in which he claimed to have been harmed in his career after an article in The Daily Mail in which a lawyer for Johnny Depp defined the actress’s abuse allegations as a “cheated”. To be exact, the actress assured that her role in ‘Aquaman and the lost kingdom’ was going to be clearly reduced compared to the initial installment.

possible comebacks

During this space, González also had time to discuss more movies belonging to the near future of DC. In the, also adds the possible return of Gal Gadot as Wonder Womannot only for a third independent film, but also for some of the upcoming DC Extended Universe movies that have already been filmed.

Finally, it should be noted that both journalists stated that Warner Bros. would be trying to get the return of Henry Cavill (‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, ‘The Man of Steel’) as Superman. Although they are only his statements, the producer has not declared anything about it.