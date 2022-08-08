Anya Taylor-Joy unrecognizable in the leaked image of Furiosa

We can see what Anya Taylor-Joy will look like as Furiosa, the character who will star in the spin-off of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Attention SPOILERS. In 2015, the actress Charlize Theron played Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road, she stood out for being a great driver, a brutal fighter and because she was missing an arm. Now the character will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy and they will tell us about his past, but in the images it stands out that his arm is already missing. Something we can check because he is rolling around with a green glove, which they will then use special effects magic to remove.

Here we leave you the images filtered by Daily Mail from Furiosa:

Anya Taylor-Joy looks unrecognizable filming Mad Max prequel Furiosa https://t.co/3i23EJ6R1B August 4, 2022

What do you think of Anya Taylor-Joy’s look? Leave us your comments below. As we can see, her appearance changes a lot from that of other films, since we see her dark and disheveled. She also doesn’t have shaved hair like the version Charlize Theron.

So we have already been able to see the appearance of the two protagonists, because they also leaked moments of filming with Chris Hemsworth, who will supposedly play the great villain.

What is the movie about?

Furiosa official synopsis:

“As the world collapses, the young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). Touring the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants battle for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she musters the means to find her way home.”

The Furiosa movie is still in full shooting under the direction of George Miller and next to Anya Taylor-Joy Y Chris Hemsworth we can find Angus Sampson, Nathan Jones, Tom Burke Y Goran D. Kleut.

furious It will be released in theaters on May 24, 2024. So we will still have to wait a long time to see it.