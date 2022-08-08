Anthony and Joe Russo are the box office masters

The Gray Man (The Gray Man), a new thriller from the masters of Marvel Anthony and Joe Russohas the perfect ingredients for a summer box office hit: a hero with a mysterious past (Ryan Gosling), a terrible villain (Chris Evans) and non-stop action that leaves you on the edge of your seat.

However, what separates this film from the summer blockbusters usual is the way it was released. Netflixthat financed the film for around 200 million dollars (mdd), released in theaters The Gray Man in 23 markets for just one week before moving it exclusively to the service of streamingmovie fans of action had to hurry if they wanted to see it on the big screen.

The strategy seems particularly unusual for a film directed by two of the highest-grossing filmmakers in history, and for a film opening just as the box office recovers from the pandemic thanks to the income of more than 1,000 million dollars of Top Gun: Maverick.

Nevertheless,the russo brothers, legendary in Hollywood for their run of four Marvel movies that grossed $7 billion together, They have a longer-term view. They think that The Gray Man will become a franchise, something similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and they hope that in the future Netflix will extend the time their theatrical releases spend for big movies like this.

“We made this movie like it was for the big screen,” says Anthony Russo. “It was a very special experience for the people in theaters because we certainly made a movie that way. But we were just as excited to reach people via Netflix.”

his younger brother, Joe RussoHe adds: “I think we’re going to see Netflix start to incorporate windows into much larger theaters in a couple of their biggest projects every year, because they see the great value it has in printing popular culture.”

Welcome to the upside-down world of Hollywood in 2022. After the pandemic began, confined viewers welcomed the streaming like never before, sending Netflix’s stock price into the stratosphere while traditional studios scrambled to promote their own services. Suddenly, Disney and Warner Bros. they started brand new important films—the most famous, The black widow of Marvel— in its services streaming at the same time they were released in theaters, if they even arrived to premiere in theaters.

Now, in the wake of Netflix’s big fix this spring — the company’s stock plummeted after it was revealed it was losing and not gaining subscribers — old-fashioned box office receipts are back in fashion. “ Netflix had an amazing run during the incredible stock market in the last four or five years before hitting a big bump in the road “, He says joe. “But they think like a technology company, so they can change based on what the market dictates. As the box office receipts this summer demonstrate, there is tremendous value in the movie theater experience once again.”

Netflix has yet to announce plans to shift its focus to theatrical releases, which are always brief and often only made to qualify for movie awards. the Academy. The company points out that subscribers are the priority — their monthly fees pay for the content, after all — and they shouldn’t have to wait to watch movies at home. But the pressure is increasing.

The Gray Man marks the Russos’ first foray into action movies in their 25-year career ranging from zany comedies (You, Me and Dupree), TV shows (Arrested Development), the streak that broke records in Marvel Studiosand last year’s low-budget crime drama that premiered on the platform Apple TV Plus, Cherry.

But the brothers have been fans of action movies since their youth. In conceiving the film they were inspired by the 1971 classic by William Friedkin, Contact in France the work of John Frankenheimer and the director of Hard to Kill John McTiernan.

The Gray Man is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney who has since written a dozen books in the series, so he’s a natural candidate for a movie franchise. Joe Russo wrote the screenplay along with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the duo from writers behind the film quartet of the Russo’s Marvel.

“The book had the quality to do it. We love when the action really brings out the character and moves the story along in an interesting way,” says Joe.

For nine years the Russos wanted to make the film, but they were too busy with Marvel projects. The work began in July 2020, three years after they formed their own production company, AGBO.

The story revolves around a CIA agent, Court Gentry (Gosling) with the code name of Sierra Six (Sierra Seis) who is recruited from federal prison by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) to work on top-secret deadly missions. Sierra Six becomes the target of corrupt elements of the CIA, who hire the psychopathic bounty hunter Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) to hunt him down.

Joe Russo says that he and his co-writers wanted to inject current themes of American politics into the film, including the idea that extremists could infiltrate parts of the US government.

With nine great action sequences, the film was “relentless to do,” says Joe. It was also exhausting for the actors, especially Ryan Gosling. “I can’t imagine a more physically demanding role,” he adds. “Ryan is involved in all the planned action scenes in the movie, he had to learn all the choreography, he puts himself in harm’s way every day on set, and just like that.He just hits himself physically.”

Now that the Russos have finished a thriller and action film, are preparing to direct and produce their first science fiction film: an adaptation of Electric Statea graphic novel Simon Stalenhag which will be starring Millie Bobby Brownof stranger things. Like The Gray Manwill stream on Netflix.

And while many in Hollywood are enjoying watching Netflix drop back to the land, the Russos praise the pioneering streaming company for bringing change to the industry. “We’ve worked with everyone in our 25-year career,” says Joe. “Netflix is ​​the least intrusive and most supportive place we’ve ever worked.”

When they talk about their future projects, no work with Marvel is mentioned. When asked, they say “there could be another project”, but there is no rush.

GAF