Angelina Jolie demonstrates how to wear pajamas and look beautiful

Angelina Jolie, one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, often makes a simple appearance a wealth of information for the portals of the world. Despite being a superstar, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife is also human and not everything goes her way.

Anecdotes about the life and work of Angelina Jolie they are innumerable and of a very diverse nature because, in addition to her long and successful career, she is also a film director, she is the mother of six children with Brad Pitt, which makes her maternal role fascinate the media and the fans who follow each one of them. their movements.

Angelina Jolie posing.

At 47 years of age and a lifetime in the spotlight, Angeline She has always been in the headlines for all kinds of reasons, from her professional projects to the development of her children, who, already in their teens, begin to make decisions that will mark their future and their professional profile.

On the other hand, in terms of fashion, Angelina Jolie It also gives a lot to talk about and it is that it drove its enormous number of fans scattered around the world crazy with an atypical look to travel by plane. The actress was photographed about to take a flight at Heathrow, London, dressed in satin pajamas. The choice couldn’t be simpler, and yet it couldn’t be more sophisticated.

The outfit you chose Angelina Jolie It was chocolate brown, underlined by a white trim that stood out on the lapels of the jacket, the pockets and the bottoms of the pants. This style is a resounding yes to the decision to take pajamas out on the street. Some time ago this garment left the interior of the home to become, first, a beach uniform, and later, a sophisticated evening outfit.