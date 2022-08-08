Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh dazzle with their beauty

Since a time ago Angelina Jolie She is installed in Italy with her children, since she is recording her next film. In her spare time, the popular Hollywood actress takes advantage of the time to be with her children and visit places to later represent with her charities.

“Without Blood”is the name of the next film that the ex-wife of Brad Pittit is based on the novel by the Italian writer Alessandro Barico of the same name. Jolie bought the rights to Alessandro’s novel “Senza Sangue” in 2017 and will be in charge of producing, directing and starring in this film with the aim of bringing this story to an international audience.

In those free moments, Angelina Jolie accompanied his daughter Shiloh to attend a rock concert of the band Måneskin. The group held a massive show in the historic Circus Maximus in Rome which brought together more than 70,000 people and the actress, who is in Italy filming her new project, did not want to miss the event, which she especially enjoyed through her daughter.

In social networks A video went viral where you can see how well they are having a good time together and the great friendship they have. Angelina Jolie She is a very present mother in the lives of her children and is not only in their educational lives but also in their recreational events.

Angelina and Shiloh have a great friendship.

In the audiovisual clip that went viral in all parts of the world, you can see how similar they are today and how beautiful they are. Angeline He is 47 years old and his daughter Shiloh only 16 years old.