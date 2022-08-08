An actress mistakenly revealed the return of The Punisher and then retracted it Did Marvel say something to her?

This year Disney Plus added to its catalog all the series Marvel created by Netflix. The situation was more than well received by fans who clamored for the return of characters like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher. In recent memes, the one that has gained the most prominence is the Devil from Hell’s Kitchen, who will not only appear in the next titles of Marvel Studiosbut will also have its own series: Daredevil Born Again.

While everyone waits for him Matt Murdock From Charlie Cox, a little fact arrives to increase more hype. It happens that Rosario Dawson dropped a piece of information that has to do with the return of The Punisher. The actress was part of the cast of the Netflix series, starting in Daredevil and then extending her presence to the other titles, playing nurse Claire Temple.

The first appearance of the new Punisher occurred with the second season of Daredevil. The production cast an actor who practically had Frank Castle’s skull painted on his chest, Jon Bernthal. The work of the star of The Walking Dead was so well received by the public, that Netflix He got him a series of his own, which had two seasons.

When Netflix started canceling Marvel shows, the Punisher was one of the first to say goodbye. This left the fans very sad, but it seems that the situation could change.

Rosario Dawson participated in the convention C2E2 in its 2022 edition. During her presentation, the actress spoke about her participation in the Star Wars saga with the long-awaited Ahsoka Tano series. She then surprised by commenting that The Punisher would have a revival and with Jon Bernthal himself. The actress did not reveal any more details, only with what she said was more than enough to revolutionize the networks.

Now the situation changes a bit, since Rosario came out to deny the situation, alleging that her statements were based on information she heard from fans, which led her to think that it was true.

It is not the first time that an error of this type has occurred in the world of Marvel Studios, a great example of them is Tom “Spoilerman” Holland. The British actor during promotional interviews of the films has accidentally revealed details of the plot of his films. Not for nothing the studio when he shot the funeral scene of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) decided to tell Tom that it was a completely different scene, this way Spoilerman would not know about Iron Man’s death, let alone his funeral.

Considering that the return of Daredevil is a fact and that there are strong rumors of the presence of Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, it should not be ruled out that The Punisher with Jon Bernthal back to face crime.

