‘An Accumulation of Other Slaps’: Chris Rock’s Brother Tells the Real Reason Behind Will Smith’s Slap – Movie News

Behind Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock in the last edition of the Oscars there is much more that they did not tell us. Who would be able to get up in front of millions of spectators to slap the presenter on stage? It is something unthinkable and, although in no case is it justified, at least it is understood if there is an enormous tension between them and some other disorder involved. Half a year after the event took place, Tony Rockbrother of Chris Rock, has stated on the podcast Top Billin’ with Bill Bellamy what we all suspected: that the disproportionate reaction of the actor is due to their common history, not to the alopecia joke.

What’s behind Will Smith’s smack to Chris Rock: a long-running confrontation

When the presenter asked him if the slap was a direct result of the joke, Rock clearly said “no”. “First he laughed, so it wasn’t embarrassment. He was laughing. By the time they zoomed in on my brother and brought him back on screen, [Will Smith] I was already walking… So maybe it was the look on Jada’s face.“, he reflected.

For Rock, the real problem is that Will Smith has a lot of little unresolved issues that ended up exploding on Oscar night. Specific, Tony Rock mentions a past history between Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor’s wife, and rapper Tupac Shakur. There was a very close friendship between them and Tupac was very protective of her. Smith himself has publicly acknowledged that he was very jealous of the rapper and that he regrets his attitude.

I think it was an accumulation of other slaps at other levels. He has said it himself, that he always hated the nickname ‘soft’. He is smooth. Jada will never let 2Pac die, there is always something about 2Pac and his son brought 2Pac back. I’m not going to mention familiar things that people don’t know… This is something that everyone knows

“Jada frequently talks about Tupac and her relationship with him. As a man married to this woman, you’re like, ‘Damn, what I’m doing isn’t enough?“, Rock ends. As he comments, Jaden Smith, the couple’s son, revealed in an interview in 2018 that Tupac had asked his mother to marry him, but she had said no. “They say marry your best friend, but I’m glad they didn’t,” he laughs.

The whole world saw a slap, but few know what triggered such a violent act. Will Smith has always been very open about his troubled childhood with an abusive father, and since the shocking moment, there has been a lot of talk in the media about the various problems the marriage could have, including jealousy. Therefore, Chris Rock’s attack on Jada Pinkett Smith was what set off an explosive bomb that had been waiting for a long time to explode.

We will never know for sure what happened that night, but there is no doubt that the conflict between the two has been going on for a long time.

