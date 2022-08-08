America’s fans attack Miguel Layún

The fans of the Club América team inside the MX Leagueattacked strongly against the Mexican soccer player Miguel Layun after coming on as a substitute in the match against FC Juarez, in the actions of Day 7 of the current Opening Tournament 2022.

The side defender of the azulcrema team, led by the Argentine technical director Fernando Ortiz, took a lot of prominence against the arbitration for what annoyed his fans, almost leaving the game expelled and leaving his teammates with 10 men.

Layún is already heating up HAHAHAHA and in the broadcast they are selling it to you as if it were Dani Alves from 2009 when it is nothing more than the gringo Castro hahahaha”, published a fan on his social networks.

Miguel Layún’s name quickly became a trend through Twitter Mexico, attacking him strongly and ensuring that they give him more prominence than he deserves, which annoys Club América fans despite the victory.







A sports source reporter, he was born on May 4, 1990 in the city of Los Mochis. He graduated from the Communication Sciences career at the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente and with professional experience in radio and television, in sports programs. Since 2015, he has been part of the team of reporters for the newspaper EL DEBATE, covering local sports leagues and tournaments, and national sports covering the Mexican Pacific League (LMP), LMP star games, the U-20 Children's Baseball World Cup. -15 Sinaloa 2014, the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (CIBACOPA), the Ascenso MX Soccer League, Second Division Premier Soccer League,

