America’s fans attack Miguel Layún

The fans of the Club América team inside the MX Leagueattacked strongly against the Mexican soccer player Miguel Layun after coming on as a substitute in the match against FC Juarez, in the actions of Day 7 of the current Opening Tournament 2022.

The side defender of the azulcrema team, led by the Argentine technical director Fernando Ortiz, took a lot of prominence against the arbitration for what annoyed his fans, almost leaving the game expelled and leaving his teammates with 10 men.

Layún is already heating up HAHAHAHA and in the broadcast they are selling it to you as if it were Dani Alves from 2009 when it is nothing more than the gringo Castro hahahaha”, published a fan on his social networks.

Miguel Layún’s name quickly became a trend through Twitter Mexico, attacking him strongly and ensuring that they give him more prominence than he deserves, which annoys Club América fans despite the victory.

What a way to suffer to win the match, in the second half I no longer knew if he played with a line of 3, Layun I don’t know what he got him to play, they didn’t even know how 2 goals were scored and only 1 was received…playing like this we’re not going anywhere — Adrian_LOGA (@LogaAdrian)

August 8, 2022





The bad level of #Layun and it is unsustainable. He doesn’t give a good pass, he’s nervous, he gives a yellow card for being unfocused, a lousy game. #America #Solari — sam (@samherr)

August 8, 2022



Hey June, get me out of a doubt… I know that the team in general is not working, but I am impressed by the poor level that Layun brings, he does not attack, he does not defend, he misses almost all the passes and wants to collect all the stopped balls by missing them ����♂️ Is that so? Or am I being too harsh? – Soccer player (@Futbol24siete_)

August 8, 2022



