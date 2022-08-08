America defeated Juarez and with a double from Henry Martin

From the hand of Henry Martinthe America defeated 2-1 to Juarez Bravesa result that is good for the team, as it helped them get out of the bottom of the table, so Fernando Ortiz has received a small dose of oxygen and can breathe easy facing the Capital Classic against Pumasnext weekend.

Until a few weeks ago, Henry did not see the light, because he went through a drought of important goals at the start of the 2022 Apertura, so criticism of him was the order of the day, something that changed after the friendly duels internationals where he shone scoring against the Manchester City and the real Madrid. But now, the Yucatecan striker is On Fire, since he reached four goals in the tournament

The many scored against these giants gave Martin the emotional momentum he needed to explode in the Mx League, because in the previous duel against León he also scored a couple of goals, although they had a bitter taste due to the defeat.

The set of Coapa He came into this match with the pressure of achieving a victory that would allow him to emerge from the darkness and place himself in the Repechage zone and only one rung from fourth place with a pending match, something that they finally achieved.

The azulcrema team came out with a lot of momentum in search of finding the goal soon, although due to the lack of forcefulness it only remained a good intention and they went to rest wet and booed by the fans that gathered at the Colossus of Santa Ursula.

Starting the plugin, those of Juarez City they lived up to their nickname and were nowhere near opening the scoring at 54′, but Carlos Salcedo he forgave by not connecting well with his head and sent the ball by the side of the goal of William Ochoa.

After seeing themselves in danger, the locals reacted and at minute 59 the first goal was scored by Henry with a header. And at 63′, the Yucatecan once again shook the nets with a shot with his right leg.

For its part, Allan Medina discounted for the frontiersmen at minute 89, but it was no longer enough for them and they returned home with the defeat.

