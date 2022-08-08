Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp… Will they go to trial again?

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp starred in one of the most notorious media trials in recent years, and despite the fact that the actor was the one who emerged victorious, both saw their careers affected, and after a few weeks, the information was leaked that both could return to court to a new trial.

According to the portal dead linea 77-year-old person was summoned to serve on the jury, but it appears that he lives at the same address as a 52-year-old with “the same last name”, who was a member of the jury that participated during the trial, a technical situation that could affect the jury’s decision.

Reasons for Amber Heard’s legal team to request a nullity of the trial

“Mrs heard he was entitled to rely on the basic protection as prescribed by the Virginia Code that the jurors in this trial would be persons who were actually called for jury duty. In this case, it appears that juror #15 was not, in fact, the same individual on the panel. Thus, the 52-year-old who has been on the jury for six weeks was never called for jury duty on April 11 and did not ‘appear on the roster,’ as required,” the documents state. presented the lawyers of Amber Heard.

And thanks to this little mistake, the legal team at Amber Heard has the arguments to request that the controversial trial be repeated.

“The due process of Mrs. Heard was, therefore, compromised. In these circumstances, the trial should be declared null and void and a new one ordered,” the actress’s lawyers say in the documents presented to the court as the reasons for repeat the trial.