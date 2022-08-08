Amber Heard visits Israel with a journalist friend

The journalist was expelled from the trial against Johnny Depp for defamation

Both friends travel with the daughter of Amber Heard

The actress of “Aquaman” continues to be the cover of the media for various reasons, the most controversial was the trial she starred in a few months ago against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, in addition to her maternity by surrogacy. This time the artist is in the news for visiting Israel.

Heard’s traveling companion is the journalist Eve Barlow, who was kicked out of her friend’s trial for posting and messaging during the trial, breaking courtroom rules. Barlow has always been on Heard’s side in her legal fight against Depp, and has not hesitated to oppose the serious criticism and media harassment that the actress would have suffered during her struggle in court.

In this sense, Barlow tried to calm the waters by expressing his discomfort at the threats of death that her friend was receiving through social networks.

Now that the waters have returned to their course, and awaiting the appeal that Heard has filed against her ex-husband, both friends walk through Israel with the little Oonagh Paige trying to escape from the press and visiting local businesses.