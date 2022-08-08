Alex Kapranos (Franz Ferdinand) joins the podcast fever with ‘The Alex Kapranos Podcast’

Perhaps podcasts are no longer as fashionable as they were a few years ago, but let’s be honest, we continue to consume them like the first day, and if a personality that interests us joins this trite bandwagon, we do not hesitate to pay our corresponding attention to what the aforementioned has to tell us in front of a microphone.

The latest person to jump on the home broadcasting bandwagon is none other than the iconic vocalist and frontman of the Scottish band. Franz Ferdinandthat is, the always right, close and beloved alex capranos. For this particular adventure on the airwaves, the charismatic singer has teamed up with the British radio station Absolute Radio together with the one that has managed to conceive its pertinent show called The Alex Kapranos Podcastand of which since yesterday (August 7) ​​we can already enjoy the first episode.

In the words of Kapranos himself, as he anticipated in the attached podcast trailer, the aforementioned radio project will consist of one-hour interviews with personalities from the music industry where they can exchange opinions, anecdotes and, in general, have a laugh. As if hearing Kapranos’ enchanting voice wasn’t enough, the first lucky guest to drop by on his show is the legendary johnny marrwell-known ex-guitarist of The Smith’s and for a few years recognized for his remarkable solo career, which has recently brought us works as varied as his latest LP, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 (New Voodoo/BMG, 2022) and even a collaboration with billie eilish for that award-winning main theme of No Time To Die.

Then we entrust you to the link that will take you to the aforementioned first episode of The Alex Kapranos Podcastbut not before reminding you that Kapranos himself was kind enough to spend a few minutes with us a few months ago for a very personal interview on the occasion of the recent release of the first greatest hits compilation of Franz Ferdinand (Hits To The Head, Domino Recordings).