Aitana, Camilo, Sebastían Yatra and Pablo Alborán, Billie Eilish or Quevedo publish their new songs | Music

This summer we are witnessing a great explosion of musical news. Every week there are loads of new releases to help us weather this infernal heat and keep our playlists up to date with the latest music.

This torrid Friday, July 22, we can finally enjoy long-awaited songs like You wantof Aitana with Emilia and Ptazeta, Nature of Camilo and Nicki Nicole or collaboration between Sebastian Yatra and Pablo Alboran.

Friday July 22

Aitana, Emilia and Ptazeta: You want. Aitana, who always carefully selects her collaborations and never ceases to surprise, has teamed up with the versatile Argentine artist Emilia Mernes and to the canarian queen of rhymes Ptazeta in a vibrant, direct and daring song. A reggaeton beat with electronic sounds runs through this theme that rises in tone until it culminates in accelerated and powerful rhymes, Ptazeta brand. A song that tastes like summer, as Aitana rightly points out: “It’s a song very much of the time. It’s a very summer song and you’re going to enjoy it”



Billie Eilish – TV and The 30th. Eilish has released two new singles tonight, two very different songs from each other. One of them, TV, already known, having performed it live months before, and that addresses a kind of apathy of the artist while everything around her seems to collapse with the prohibition of abortion in the United States or the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as a backdrop. As for The 30th, it is a song that talks about a tragic event: the accident of a friend.

Camilo and Nicki Nicole: Nature. A song that combines pop and rap is the first collaboration between the Colombian and the Argentine. In it, both artists talk about being oneself and surrendering to enjoyment and dance to end sadness. A very Camilo stamp.

Sebastián Yatra and Pablo Alborán: With you. Málaga-Colombia connection and duel of pianos and voices in this theme that Sebastián Yatra and Pablo Alborán have marked. Contigo is a ballad in which the protagonist surrenders to the unconditional love of that person.

Alfred: 2001. The new thing by the Catalan musician is also the first song of his next album, in which he has wanted to get involved at an audiovisual level, also with a video by him. “The video clip is a tribute to those happy summers, together with my family and friends who accompanied me, and that from the middle of the video become moments of a lifetime, beyond the summers, which in their outcome it becomes a quick-motion review of my life, from my birth to my last concert at the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona”, explains Alfred.

Quevedo and Ovy On the Drums: No Signal. The canary is in one of the best moments of his career and proof of this is any of his latest releases. This one, together with the legendary Colombian producer, has a very tropical rhythm that is the perfect base for a lyric about when you are overwhelmed or isolated at a party because your crush is not there.

Tiago PZK: Sex & Love. Included in their debut album portalsTiago launches this pop song with an urban and R&B cut as a lead single together with the Jamaican Rvssian. In this song, the Argentine shines more vocally and lets himself be carried away a bit by electronic production. The effect is brutal and it sounds super international.

Duki: Givenchy. The Argentine had been announcing for days that he was fully returning to the trap and so it has been. A good track has been marked on GIVENCHY. Full of nuances, with a very catchy sample in the background and with lyrics that extol the victories of the artist himself, the Duko is presented in this new era.

Trueno and J Balvin: One Step. After collaborating a few months ago on the song by Bandido de Balvin, now it’s Thunder’s turn to involve Jose in one of his songs. One step This theme is called in which the artists return to invoice a song that is pure flow and that is full of warnings to navigators.

Juan Magan: Dawn. The king of Latin electro brings us back a hymn with which to celebrate life to the rhythm of the best music. Sunrise is the new single from the Catalan and a complete declaration of intent.

This week also publishes the new Pole., The Chainsmokers, Russ with Ed Sheeran, Lérica and Belinda, Robledo, El IMA, Macklemore with Tones & I.