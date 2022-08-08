Actor Chris Hemsworth nude in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Photo credit: Marvel

On July 8th, the new from Thor, Love and Thunder, and its great incentive is the premiere of Natalie Portman with the superhero hammer. Chris Hemsworth says goodbye to the saga that has given him worldwide fame and, in addition, gives his fans as a farewell a full nude in the film, of which we have already seen some images in the trailer. The Australian actor appears stronger and more muscular than ever in this new installment. And watch out for the new villain: Christian Bale as the creepy Gorr.

The trailer currently has a whopping 34 million views, though there is one moment in particular that people keep watching: the scene where Chris Hemsworth strips naked in front of Russell Crowe’s Zeus deserves special mention.

But let’s go back to the hottest moment of the movie, with Chris Hemsworth naked. It happens when Thor, surrounded by other gods, stands in front of Zeus (Russell Crowe) and he makes his superhero clothes disappear, leaving Thor completely naked and with his muscles exposed. Everything but his other ‘hammer’…

Hemsworth, stronger than ever in the ‘Thor’ saga

And look we’ve seen Chris Hemsworth as Thor, but he had never appeared so strong on screen. He has already left the Fat Thor behind, in fact, we see his transformation in this film, and he presumably says goodbye to the saga bigger and more muscular than ever. An example that has been taken by Natalie Portman, who does not disappoint physically like the Goddess of the Hammer.

By the way if you want to see Chris Hemsworth nude, from minute 1:58 of the trailer You got it… “Sex sells” is an old cliché, but it certainly seems to be true.