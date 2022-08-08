‘Abbot School’ sweeps the critics’ awards and Mandy Moore takes revenge on the Emmys

Related news

The specialized press of the United States is in love with Abbot College. The comedy starring and created by Fifth Brunson has swept the Television Critics Association (TCA), the most important awards for television critics, receiving four awards: best series of the year, best premiere series, best comedy series and best performance in a comedy series (for the series itself). Brunson). The last production to make full had been Watchmen.

The other great protagonist of the announcement of winners has been Mandy Moore. the matriarch of this is us, the most criticized oversight in recent Emmy nominations, has won the award for best performance in a dramatic series, beating nine rivals who had been recognized by the Television Academy. In the TCA awards there are only two acting categories: best drama performance and best comedy performance, regardless of the gender of their performers.

In the category of best dramatic series the winner was Succession, which reissues the award for its second season. In the miniseries category dopesick was imposed on The Dropoutthe only one of his rivals in the Emmys with which he coincided in the TCA.

These are the winners of the TCA 2022:

Best Drama Performance

Lee Jung-jae the squid game (Netflix)



Michael Keton, dopesick (Disney+)



Melanie Lynskey, yellowjackets (Movistar Plus+)



Mandy Moore, This is Us (Disney+)



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (Movistar Plus+)



Margaret Qualley, Maid (Netflix)



Adam Scott, severity (AppleTV+)



Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (Movistar Plus+)



Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Disney+)



Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO Max)

Best Comedy Performance

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (HBOMax)



Quinta Brunson, Abbot College (Disney+)



Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBOMax)



bill hader, Barry (HBOMax)



Janelle James, Abbot College (Disney+)



SteveMartin, Only murders in the building (Disney+)



Jean Smart, Hacks (HBOMax)



Jason Sudeikis, ted lasso (AppleTV+)

best drama series

Better Call Saul (Movistar Plus+)



The Good Fight (Movistar Plus+)



Pachinko (AppleTV+)



severity (AppleTV+)



the squid game (Netflix)



succession (HBOMax)



this is us (Disney+)



yellowjackets (Movistar Plus+)

best comedy series

Abbot College (Disney+)



Atlanta (Disney+)



ghosts



Barry (HBOMax)



Hacks (HBOMax)



Only murders in the building (Disney+)



Reservation Dogs (Disney+)



ted lasso (AppleTV+)

best new series

Abbot College (Disney+)



ghosts



Only murders in the building (Disney+)



Pachinko (AppleTV+)



Reservation Dogs (Disney+)



severity (AppleTV+)



The White Lotus (HBOMax)



yellowjackets (Movistar Plus+)

best series of the year

Abbot College (Disney+)



Better Call Saul (Movistar Plus+)



Hacks ( HBOMax)



severity (AppleTV+)



the squid game (Netflix)



Succession (HBOMax)



The White Lotus (HBOMax)



yellowjackets (Movistar Plus+)

Best TV Movie, Miniseries or Special

dopesick (Disney+)



The Dropout (Disney+)



The Girl From Plainville (starzplay)



maid (Netflix)



MidnightMass (Netflix)



The Staircase (HBOMax)



Station Eleven (HBOMax)



By command of God (Disney+)

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you