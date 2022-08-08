“A league of their own”: in search of their own team

In the United States, baseball is an institution. A religion. With its heroes and myths embodied in its Bible, Hollywood: Baseball Movies is a whole subgenre in the movie mecca, with stories from “Field of Dreams” to “Moneyball” becoming part of popular culture. In Argentina, most have gone unnoticed: we don’t care much about baseball. But one film, however, infected the hearts of the nineties television audience: the unexpected was the merit of “A Very Special Team”, Penny Marshall’s comedy with Madonna, Geena Davis and Tom Hanks about the first women’s professional league in American sports, which they often passed on the cable. It didn’t matter too much that no one in these parts understood the game: behind the happy, bland comedy, some melodramatic note, and memorable one-liners, it was simply a movie about people finding their team, their place in the world.

Thirty years after its premiere in 1992, “A very special team” will have its series: “A league of their own”, according to its English title, debuts on Friday on Amazon Prime Video, based on the same true story that inspired the movie: during World War II, males, the exclusive protagonists of professional sports leagues, went to the battlefield; the owner of a chewing gum brand decided to create an alternative to Major League Baseball, the highest sports leagues, made up of women. Thus, a professional women’s softball league was born first, in 1943, and in 1944 it changed to a baseball tournament, with over-the-shoulder pitches.

Kelly Candaele, daughter and niece of players from that league, heard the stories of that forgotten moment in the history of women’s sports, and filmed a documentary: filmmaker Penny Marshall saw it, and knew immediately that she wanted to make a movie starring a group of women who defied everything: being a professional sportswoman in the ’40s was almost blasphemous, an activity for freaks, for women without a place in the world. The film explored the hardships and sexism these trailblazers endured, but first and foremost the big message she inscribed in the film, for the filmmaker, was that there was no shame in her own talent. To be who you are. Sport did not appear on the sports horizon of women, confined to the home, and that closed hundreds of possibilities, explorations and experiences.

And not so much has changed: Geena Davis told years later that it was only on the set of “A Very Special Team”, at the age of 36, that she realized that she had an ability for the sport; she trained for four years in archery and nearly qualified for the 2000 Olympics. So little changed, in fact, that Marshall’s film was labeled “feminist,” so a dirty word. “The word with ‘f'”, they said in the media, who also asked the actresses if there were many fights because it was a mostly female cast…

Anecdotes, but they reveal how strange the film was in its time: a film directed by a woman, with a female cast “who played athletic and successful women,” as Davis recalled. “It was a rarity,” recalled the actress, and perhaps it could only have existed because Marshall was in a state of grace at the time: the filmmaker had just directed “I would like to be great” and “Awakenings”, two great audience and critical successes, which sealed her the passport to be able to shoot a period movie about a women’s baseball team with Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Rosie O’Donnell and… Madonna, perhaps the biggest star in the music world at the time.

EVERYTHING RETURNS

Three decades have passed since the release of “A League Very Special” and, in an era of constant reversals of the past, it seemed to Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham that the story had much to say to the present. Jacobson, the voice of Beanie in “Disenchantment,” is one half of the creative team that brought forth the seminal comedy “Broad City,” was dining with Graham, producer of “Mozart in the Jungle,” when they both confessed their love for the film. of Marshall. Which Graham had the rights to.

But the Amazon Prime Video series that both created is not a remake: the characters created by Marshall do not return, but rather the duo creates new characters, new situations, trying to go “where the film could not”, according to Jacobson.

Tom Hanks and Geena Davis in “A Very Special Team”

There was behind Marshall’s story, he says, “a lot of stories to tell, including queer characters, people of color, everything that maybe didn’t fit into a two-hour movie. We wanted to tell those stories honestly and in a way that resonates with our world.”

The series thus addresses gender issues more explicitly, and also narrates the difficulties queer people were going through at the time in a racially segregated United States: what, for example, was just a nod in the film to Mamie Johnson, athlete who couldn’t get into the women’s baseball league because she was black and ended up playing professionally on men’s teams in the Negro leagues, the series becomes a crucial part of the story.

The series, which as is the norm in this century has a lot to say but perhaps less to tell, does not abandon comedy, but there is in that step a certain abandonment of the bubbly tone of the film. But the spirit of the original is still there, that idea of ​​”finding your own team, your own identity” through sport.

Cinema, in this sense, is serving as a tool, in recent years, to rewrite the myths surrounding baseball and other sports religions: there are the films about Billie Jean King or the Williams sisters, or the project in production that wants tell the story of Olympic medal-winning gymnast Kerri Shrug with an injured ankle from her point of view. Penny Marshall’s legacy was slow in coming, and as Davis once pointed out, there were no real changes in the way female roles were thought of for years, but now more and more stories challenge official accounts from the cinema and open new horizons to the spectators.