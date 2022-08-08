A dark window opens in the image of Robert De Niro

The legal dispute between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It became one of the most mediatic trials of recent years. His broadcast on television, the complexity of the claim for abuse, the different points of view and even the public’s admiration for some of his work in film, ultimately led to months with the subject occupying the social conversation. It seemed unlikely that another battle in the courts could achieve the impact of the one with the stars of Pirates of the Caribbean Y Aquamanbut a new case involving Robert DeNiro maybe follow the same path.

Robert De Niro at CinemaCon 2022 in April in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Currently, the protagonist of Taxi driver is in a dispute with Graham Chase Robinson, his former assistant, for a lawsuit that he himself filed after he resigned from working with him. De Niro, with whom she worked from 2008 to 2020 and rose to be the Vice President of Production and Finance at her company Canal Productions earning more than $300,000 a year, accused her of watching Netflix during work hours and using the corporate credit card. for your personal expenses.

“The expenses that Canal had identified included, but were not limited to, food, transportation (including Ubers and taxis), dog sitting, groceries, cameras, iPhone, magazine subscriptions, pilates classes, dry cleaning, flowers for his residence, an unknown number. of gift cards and related expenses”could be read in the demand for which De Niro demanded $6 million in damages to his estate.

Now, the legal conflict is advancing and Chase Robinson, who filed a counterclaim against his former boss for $12 million, begins to make accusations against the actor pointing out that the reason for his departure was due to gender discrimination and not because of the issues to which the actor alludes. She claimed that De Niro created a hostile work environment and that he paid more to male employees in lesser professional positions than his own, such as his personal trainer. That is, statements that can lead us to think that it is very likely that their words will bring tail in the future.

Continue reading the story

Robert De Niro during one of the presentations at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

According to statements collected by Radar Online about their testimonies, when asked by the actor’s lawyer about the times he verbally assaulted her, he pointed out that it was a habitual behavior that has been repeated “on several occasions” in recent years and added that De Niro accused her of being a “spoiled”that yelled at her on a regular basis, made inappropriate jokes about her Viagra use, or even asked her to scratch his back. But the strongest statements of the former assistant are found in the descriptions of several episodes that she allegedly lived with the actor of Casino.

“He took me to his bathroom, the main bathroom of his house. He said he wanted to show me where he wanted me to put the TV in the bathroom and he said I had to imagine him, um… on the toilet and he squatted there.”declared Graham Chase Robinson. “I felt that was incredibly inappropriate and told him at the time that it was disgusting.”, nuanced She also wasn’t uncomfortable when she began to notice that De Niro often allegedly urinated while on the phone with her, something she says would have been frequent over the course of the 11 years she worked alongside him. She claims to have asked him to stop, but that De Niro would have ignored her request. “I had absolutely no limits”he stressed.

For now, Robert De Niro has denied all these claims and tries to dismiss the counterclaim in court. But considering that we are facing another icon of cinema adored by many viewers, it would not be at all strange that, if the trial goes ahead and these alleged situations described by his former assistant begin to be given a voice, the impact that it could reach would reach a similar level. to that of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

And it is that, being honest, it cannot be denied that the affection that the public has for certain interpreters and their characters can play an important role in public opinion and interest in these court cases. And when we talk about the actor of The Godfather 2, Taxi Driver, The Hunter, Raging Bull, Once Upon a Time in America, One of Us either the cape of fearamong many other legendary titles, It would be almost inevitable that both viewers and the media start to break down everything that happens if they go to trial.

More stories that may interest you: