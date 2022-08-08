A Brazilian model spends half a million euros to look like Kim Kardashian

If we talk about references in the world of social networks, we inevitably have to look across the pond, specifically to Calabasas, California, home of the Kardashian clan. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have become a benchmark in the world of fashion and social networks, and there are many young women who have them as role models or who dream of being like them. Jennifer Pamplona knows this, a Brazilian model who has been tarnished for a long time looking like Kim Kardashian.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are a world reference. The problem is that all of them have a great fortune, and their appearance can change at will without any impediment. It seems that money is not an obstacle either for Pamplona, ​​which has managed to look like the queen of reality. At 29 years old, the Brazilian model has spent the last seven undergoing different cosmetic surgery operations to achieve a physique similar to that of the American celebrity. For this, 500,000 euros have already been spent.





Now, after so much time fighting for a goal, the results have not been what he expected and he regrets wanting to be like Kim. “It was a big mistake that cost me a fortune,” laments the young woman, a native of São Paulo. Jennifer went through the operating room very young for the first time. She underwent a breast augmentation, with which she started the list of cosmetic surgeries. That surgery marked a before and after in her life, and was a harbinger of everything that would come later. A very young Pamplona began to perform interventions that brought her closer to resembling the most popular Kardashian.

The young woman assures that looking like Kanye West’s ex-wife was not her goal at first, but people began to highlight the resemblance and the arrival of job offers made her rethink moving forward. “I never intended to look like a Kardashian and I didn’t want to, but when people made that comparison I took the opportunity and turned it into a big business. It brought me fame and money,” she reveals to The Irish Sun.





Jennifer’s resemblance to Kim has led her to work for luxury firms like Versace and has enjoyed an idyllic life in Dubai, where money was plentiful. “I was happy with this Kardashian-esque look. It made me money and I enjoyed life,” she says. However, there came a time when she felt that she was not herself. “I was happy, but now I just want to be recognized as I really am,” she reveals now. That’s why she went through the operating room again to eliminate some surgeries and look like herself again. For that she paid 118,000 euros.

Pamplona ended up realizing that people did not recognize what he had achieved in the academic and business fields, but only kept the money he had and the physical. “I looked in the mirror and people called me Kardashian, and it started to get annoying. I worked and studied and became a business woman. I had done all these things and all these achievements in my personal life, but everything I was doing was being recognized for looking like a Kardashian. I don’t want to be someone else’s shadow. I want to be my own person,” she declares to the aforementioned medium.





A surgeon from Istanbul was in charge of restoring his own identity. The young Brazilian underwent a long intervention that included remodeling treatments for her face, neck, lips, nose and eyes. “I went into the operating room as one person and came out as another,” she says, but she admits that recovery was the hardest. “My left eye wouldn’t close from the cat eye surgery and I was panicking because I thought I was going blind. My surgery turned into a nightmare and it’s like they hit a nerve. I couldn’t even move my face.” , recounts, still shocked.

The model acknowledges that after going through this situation, she has learned her lesson. “I found out she was addicted to surgery and she wasn’t happy. She put fillers on my face like I was in the supermarket, but this can happen with teenagers now. It’s crazy,” she explains. “Now I understand the meaning of life,” she concludes, making it clear that she is finally who she wants to be.

