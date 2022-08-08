7 Ways To Wear Flip Flops Approved By A Woman Who Never Steps On The Beach

Things as they are, wonder how combine flip flops in midsummer is essential. It is for the girls who spend the summer on the beach and spend the day in a pareo and swimsuit, for those who go from beach bar to beach bar and for those who love afternoons on the boardwalk and ice cream in hand. However, we must admit that, when it comes to the urbanites who live on Aperol Sprtiz and Gin & Tonics from terrace to terrace, the task of combining those traditional thong sandals becomes a little more complicated.

The trendy flip flops that we will love (and we will not take off) between now and September

It is to these last ones that precisely today we dedicate this user manual and enjoy the most mythical summer sandals. Those that we wear for the first time with jeans thanks to Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen and with cargo pants thanks to the work and grace of Jennifer Aniston. We are talking about the flip-flops that, according to Leandra Medina Cohenare the new Birkenstocks for their practicalityfor the comfortable what are they, for the timelessness of their styles and, above all, for their ability to combine with everything and to turn any style into a much more natural and stylish one.

Here are the seven ways to combine flip flops for any city plan:

With the coolest midi dress →