7 Meryl Streep movies you can stream

meryl streep She is one of the most legendary actresses of Hollywood, with a long history full of work and successes; she has been active as an actress for over 40 years.

And it is that he has an impressive talent to interpret his roles, regardless of the degree of difficulty, demands, conditions or circumstances. For something the actress, now 73 years old, has been recognized for decades with three awards Oscarthree Emmynine golden globestwo BAFTA and two SAG.

Throughout his career he has obtained 21 nominations at the Academy Awardsmore than any other actor or actress has dreamed of having, but that has not robbed him of the humility with which he has led his career.

According to an interview with U.S. Weekly, the actress said that over the years she has been able to deal with fame and the successes she reaps one after another. “The more you are in this business, the more humble you become.”

Here we leave you with seven of his best films that you can enjoy in streaming.

my africa

Film pundits and Meryl fans suggest that her role as Karen Christence It has been one of the most iconic in his entire career.

The film gives away idealistic images of what romantic love should be like, within a natural environment like a coffee plantation in Kenya, far from the world.

Meryl plays a baroness who falls in love with a hunter (Robert Redford), together they fight for their feelings even against the moral obligations of the time and place.

Sailing on Netflix

Falling in love with my ex

In this film, Meryl represents a woman who is past her 50th birthday, but is still open to love. The tape tells how her character resumes the relationship she had with her ex-husband (Alec Baldwin) behind the backs of the children they share.

The comedy was released in 2009 under the direction and production of Nancy Mayers. Both the film and the actress received nominations at the Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards, although neither category was won.

Sailing on Netflix

death suits him

Tells the story of the famous actress Madeline Ashton-Menville who uses an immortality potion to compete with his rival Helen Sharp.

Critics praised the idea of ​​the film and the efforts of the production; however, they noted that Meryl’s performance was forced and exaggerated, causing the comedy to be a mockery.

known as Death Becomes Herthe film was directed by Robert Zemeckis, who directed Forrest Gump Y Back to the future part III

Sailing with subscription on HBO Max

The Devil Wears Prada

Beginning journalists and students have this film as the main reference in the world of work, with a very strict boss named Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep), lots of work and little personal life.

How true is it? Everyone can speak from their trench. In general, the story tells of how an employee comes to work at a fashion magazine as a complete novice and over time she develops her own skills and talents to do her job well, improve herself in the workplace, be able to deal with her duties at the office and in her personal life, with friends, boyfriend and even with herself .

Sailing in Star+

don’t look up

It is an exclusive production of Netflix which was released in 2021, with a good review from the experts. Received nominations in Oscar awards as best film, original screenplay, montage and soundtrack.

The black comedy that tells the story of two astronomers who try to warn the planet of a dangerous comet that is approaching the earth threatening to destroy it at the moment.

Streep shares credits with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer LawrenceCate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, among other high-profile stars.

Sailing on Netflix

Mama Mia!

In the musical comedy she acts as the mother of amanda seyfried (Sophie) who discovers that in her mother’s diary the identity of her father could be described.

Sophie invites three men mentioned by Meryl (Donna) to a pre-wedding meeting in Greece.

The musical numbers are the most notable elements of the story as, according to critics, the story is not very relevant and the performances are forced and unnecessary.

“This is entertainment, not a movie,” critic Jeff Bayer said in a post on The Scorecard Review.

It’s on HBO Max

The bridges of Madison

The film has a score of 90 percent, quite high compared to his other films.

Meryl performed with Clint Wastwood in this 1995 film, who was also a director.

The Bridges of Madison County tells the story of a National Geographic photographer who gets to photograph the bridges of Madison in Iowa and has a passionate affair with a housewife (Meryl Strepp).

Thanks to the success and recognition of the film, Meryl earned a nomination for best actress at the 68th Academy Awards.

Sailing on HBO Max

Other productions that you can enjoy of this actress in Amazon Prime Video are The Post, Julie&Julia, The hours, Fell in love Y Sophie’s Choiceit should be noted that the platform charges for the rental of each one.