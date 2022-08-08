13: The Musical – The Netflix movie from the musical with Ariana Grande

No.n the Netflix movie 13: The musical13 preteens of 13 years are confronted with the problems of growth, first loves and social expectations.

Arrives August 12 on Netflix the film 13: The musical. Directed by Tamra Davis, it is inspired by the hugely successful musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008 (in which she also took part in Ariana Grande) and follows a training path between the ups and downs of pre-adolescent life.

The film revolves around Evan Goldman, a 12-year-old who leaves New York and moves to New York following the separation of his parents. As his thirteenth birthday approaches, Evan will have to grapple with the complex social relationships of the new school and win new friends by turning his bar mitzvah into the best party ever.

The plot of the film 13: The musical

13: The musical, the new original Netflix film, begins when, after the divorce of his parents, 12-year-old Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) leaves New York with his mother Jessica (Debra Messing). As the bar mitzvah approaches, Evan cannot accept that he has to abandon all of his friends, his father (Peter Hermann) and his rabbi (Josh Peck).

But once he arrives at his grandmother’s (Rhea Perlman) home in the Indiana town of Walkerton, Evan devises a plan to make new friends by turning his bar mitzvah into a memorable party. As an outsider struggling with complicated social relationships in the new school, Evan soon discovers that he’s not the only one dealing with the well-known anxieties of middle school.

While new friends Patrice (Gabriella Uhl) and Archie (Jonathan Lengel) worry about the future of the planet and unrequited love, respectively, popular cheerleader Lucy (Frankie McNellis) desperately tries to thwart Brett’s first kiss. she is in love with (JD McCrary), and her best friend Kendra (Lindsey Blackwell).

As if that weren’t enough, Evan invites the most popular guys to his party … and they don’t like Patrice. With these conflicting interests at stake, Evan faces the impossible task of happily reuniting the group, in time for the party and not risking social failure. All of a sudden thirteenth birthday isn’t as fun as it seemed.

The cast of 13: The musical.

13 13 year old girl

“I can’t wait for the public to see the movie on Netflix 13: The musical”, The director enthused Tamra Davis. “When we first talked about making a feature film based on the Broadway musical (originally played by 13 13-year-olds), I couldn’t sit still with delight. There is nothing more exciting than working with so many young and talented artists! ”.

To find the young protagonists of 13: The musical, the production of the Netflix film has scoured North America far and wide. “We wanted to find the most talented actors, singers and dancers around,” added the director. “It was crucial that everyone was really 13 or so to bring their spirit to the screen. The last thing we wanted would have been to choose 18-year-olds to play 13-year-olds! ”.

After recruiting the actors, shooting the film was like being on a summer campus for young artists. “It was one of the best experiences of my entire life,” continued Davis. “We all moved to Toronto, where we were shooting, within months of shooting. The actors began the preparation by learning the choreography and the songs. I myself worked with them doing acting rehearsals continuously and the result went beyond all expectations! ”.

13: The musical shows how preteens cope with the challenges that life can offer them, addressing their insecurities and learning to grow. “My goal was to show how kids respond to challenges and teach us all an important lesson, even if they make mistakes along the way,” concluded the director. “I also wanted to do a classic musical but with bright colors that would make anyone who saw it happy. I hope the result will bring joy and catchy melodies to everyone! ”.

Debra Messing, Eli Golden And Peter Hermann in 13: The musical.

The main characters

Leading the story of the Netflix movie 13: The musical I’m basically Evan’s character and Jessica’s character. Evan tries to adjust to the new environment around him as Jessica tries to reconnect with the place she originally came from but ran away from. The use of singing, as often happens in musicals, is an explosion of freedom for the characters, especially when it comes to dealing with the pain that growth entails and the mistakes that are made.

Unlike the Broadway musical all played by just guys, in the Netflix movie 13: The musical adult characters also appear, starting with Evan’s parents.

We get to know the characters that populate closely 13: The musical.

Evan is a self-confident 12-year-old who is uprooted from his New York in the wake of his parents’ divorce. Eager to make new friends in his mother’s hometown (Walkerton, Indiana), he experiences the anxieties that inevitably affect all preteens. “Evan thinks he knows everything,” commented very young actor Eli Golden. “But then he actually realizes he knows little or nothing. He experiences a bit of social insecurity and makes many mistakes in an attempt to improve himself: this is why I believe that his main characteristic is resilience ”.

Patrice is Evan’s first new dear friend. Intelligent and insightful, she struggles to fit in with the most popular kids at school, a problem that is compounded when Evan invites them to his bar mitzvah. “Evan and Patrice make friends right away,” Gabrielle Uhl pointed out. “Summer goes smoothly but once school starts Evan realizes how popular Patrice is with the students. Evan would like to meet the guys who matter and Patrice feels offended by his desire to be with others and not with her. But, above all, she feels left alone ”.

Brett is one of the most popular kids in school. He plays on the football team and immediately takes a liking to Evan. All summer long, he has been messaging with Kendra and tries to stay calm as their relationship evolves. Brett is what is called “a good guy” and, although he is very popular, he manages to carve out time for his friends.

Kendra (Lindsey Blackwell)

A cute and popular cheerleader, she was raised by strict parents who still don’t allow her to go out with boys. For this very reason, Kendra is looking for a little more freedom to kiss her first crush, Brett, for the first time.

Lucy is Kendra’s best friend. She is also very popular and she also has a crush on… Brett! This leads her to come up with a plan to stop Brett and Kendra from kissing, involving an unwitting Evan.

Archie is a close friend of Patrice. He often becomes very poetic towards his first but unrequited tender love. But he never lets the wheelchair he’s forced into due to a rare form of muscular dystrophy stop him from realizing his dreams.

Jessica is Evan’s mom. She is trying to rebuild her life after her divorce and to do so she has gone to live in the house where she spent her childhood with her mother and son. She cares about Evan’s strength and resilience but at the same time she would like to take back what she is the passion of her life, put aside for too long: writing. Playing her is Debra Messing, the actress known for playing Grace in the popular TV series Will & Grace.

Joel is Evan’s father. He has remained in New York but, dealing with the consequences of his actions, he will try to make peace with Jessica and rebuild the relationship of trust with Evan. “According to Evan, Joel is experiencing the classic midlife crisis,” commented Peter Hermann. “Joel believes instead that he has woken up from a long torpor but his choices have had consequences that are not always easy to manage”.

The rabbi is the one who offers Evan the guidance and wisdom he needs to prepare for the bar mitzvah. He is the perfect antithesis to the figure of the super-wise rabbi who is often seen in the cinema.

Ruth is Evan’s grandmother. She is wise and outspoken, she is always ready to dispense advice from her, even when she is not asked.