10 great stars of the world of cinema that many hate to the point of not being able to see them at all



Photo: Getty Images



SHIA LABEOUF – It’s no secret that the star of Transformers and other films has an extremely difficult character. Having risen to prominence thanks to Disney Channel, he has embarked on a path of personal growth that has led him to be hated by many cinema fans for his strange and often provocative behaviors. So much so that a person who looked like him was beaten because mistaken for him … Photo: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic



MILEY CYRUS – Another case of a child prodigy who, growing up, attracted many dislikes. “Fault” of attitudes considered extreme or simply diametrically opposed to the image of the soap and water girl that made her famous. The scandals that have seen her protagonist have caused many fans of her to turn away. Photo: Gotham / GC Images



ALEC BALDWIN – Even before the accident on the set of Rust, the actor didn’t have many fans despite a long career. There are many controversies that have marked his career, many games due to some of his comments on Twitter, but many do not forgive him for a malicious comment on his 11-year-old daughter, defined as a “rude and inconsiderate little pig”. Daddy’s Love … Photo: Rich Polk / Getty Images



GWYNETH PALTROW – The Marvel Cinematic Universe actress was also voted the “most hated celebrity” once. For many of her, her character would be arrogant and elitist, even unconsciously. She didn’t help when she defined her divorce from Chris Martin as a “conscious decoupling”. Photo: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic



JONAH HILL – Two-time Oscar nominee Jonah Hill also has a long list of unhappy episodes that have made him unloved by fans. Part of the reason is that when someone asks him for an autograph, the actor tends to hand over a business card … Not exactly the same, is it? Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images



KATHERINE HEIGL – As a beloved star of Grey’s Anatomy, the actress quickly fell in the ranking of popular approval precisely because of some of her comments towards the series that made her famous. For many, her ego has swelled excessively and her career hasn’t hit many highs since. Photo: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic



MEL GIBSON – Despite writing his name in film history, the actor and director is the most hated star. He is to blame for his alcoholism problems and “unhappy” outings in terms of racism, as well as for the allegations of violence against his girlfriend. For years he was excluded from Hollywood and his reintegration is still difficult today. Photo: Steve Granitz / FilmMagic



LINDSAY LOHAN – The set’s diva reputation has led the former actress to be disliked not only by colleagues but also by fans. Perhaps her career has been drastically compromised by her attitudes and perhaps even her reputation will never recover from the scandals and controversies aroused. Photo: James Gourley / Getty Images



JADEN SMITH – Growing up with the “recommended luxury” label alongside father Will Smith isn’t easy, but the young star in the Karate Kid sequel-reboot didn’t do much to curry favor with fans. His career in the cinema seems already marked, but his “philosopher” attitude and some unhappy releases (such as the post slap of his father to Chris Rock) certainly do not put him among the fans’ favorites. Photo: Edward Berthelot / GC Images