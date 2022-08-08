10 great movies about dance for all audiences









There is a long list of commercial films, classics, animation films, documentaries or biopics that bring us closer to dance from different points of view: from that of the dancer or from that of the choreographer, from suffering or from passion.

The importance of cinema for dance compared to theater, the added value that the seventh art brings to dance is the possibility of placing the camera in different places to have more options to show different angles and offer the viewer more detailed shots and from different angles that cannot be enjoyed from the stalls, since in this only one view is seen from the front.

This is lucky for the viewer and also for the choreographer and director because they have many creative possibilities.

It’s Not Just Any Day – 10 Great Dance Movies for All Audiences – Listen Now

“When I dance I forget everything and everything disappears” There are countless titles that bring us closer to different dance styles: classic, modern, Latin, flamenco… We could start a list with an essential tape, The red shoesinspired by the story the red slippers by Hans Christian Andersen, although it is not absolutely faithful to the original. We could also mention at the beginning of this list the great classic names like fred astaire Y ginger rogers. my favorite girl, Top-hat, Singing under the rain and the tap numbers with that wonderful Gene Kelly who also conducted the experiment invitation to the dance. But we wanted to start with billy elliot, a great movie from the year 2000, which tells the harsh story of an 11-year-old boy who is attracted to dance and will have to fight against the thought of his father, a miner who does not see with good eyes that his son dedicates himself to dance and wants him to learn to box. In the gym where he is forced to go, Billy meets Mrs. Wilkinson who teaches ballet, and who will change his life. This film, framed in British social cinema, and that breaks with gender roles, has a wonderful scene that sums up very well what it feels like to dance if you like it, if you are passionate about dancing, dance what you dance, wherever you live . Billy goes to an audition and when he is about to leave, one of the members of the jury asks him, what do you feel when you dance?

“At first I feel stiff but when I start to move I forget everything and everything disappears,” the boy replies. Other examples of commercial cinema that bring us closer to classical dance are Black Swan (2010), one of the most internationally recognized films of this genre, with Natalie Portman as protagonist. The actress won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her outstanding portrayal of a fragile and brilliant ballet dancer who has dance as the center of her life and lives under constant pressure from her mother and father. Company director. The film, directed by Darren Aronofskyhas beautiful images of ballet and a psychological thriller script that talks about how far someone obsessed with discipline can go to become the best. About the obsession to succeed and the sacrifice that it entails, the ambition and the impact that dance leaves and the sacrifice that it implies to succeed, he also speaks The Crystal Girlsa Netflix original that was released this year, is very beautiful in terms of dance but with a very harsh plot that deals with the life of the prima ballerina of a company from the crudest point of view.

Prize-winning classics Fame, which later became a television series with part of the cast of the film, tells the story of a group of dancers from New York who become the best artists of the moment with their difficulties, efforts and rewards. She won the Oscar in 1980 for the song “Fame”, performed by Irene Cara. Same thing happened with flash-dance for “What a Feeling”, also performed by the American singer. This classic with memorable scenes tells the story of an aspiring professional dancer, welder by day and dancer by night. A story with which a giant audience empathized wonderfully and that also maintains the idea of ​​the hardship of dedicating oneself to the world of dance. Another classic from the 80s, but in this case Spanish, is Carmenfrom 1983, one of the great dance movies of Carlos Saura and our cinema. It is the third installment of the musical trilogy that he shot with the dancer Antonio Gades. And it is one more version of this story of love and jealousy that ends in tragedy: the novel by Prosper Merimee that inspired Bizet’s opera. Saura creates beautiful flamingo numbers on this tape. The Carmen de Saura won the BAFTA for Best Foreign Language Film, was nominated for several Golden Globes and in the cast we highlight some very young Cristina Hoyos, Pepa Flores, Marisol, Y Paco de Lucia.

The life of… There is a cinematographic genre that gets along very well with dance: biopics. There are numerous tapes that focus on the biography of a dancer or a dancer. It is the case of Yulithe real story of the Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta. A very beautiful and very hard film at the same time that tells the reverse story to Billy Elliot. In this case Carlos Acosta did not want to dance but his father insisted and in the end he became the first black dancer who performed the most prestigious roles in the world of ballet. Iciar Bollain directs this adaptation of the memoirs of the Cuban dancer who came to dance at the Houston Ballet or the Royal Ballet in London and who plays himself in the film. In contemporary dance, I certainly highlight the documentary Pineapplea tribute to the choreographer Pineapple Bausch in which testimonies are interspersed with a magnificent audiovisual montage of his contemporary dance pieces. And a film that does not talk about the dancer’s job but about that of the choreographer also deserves mention. With one of the greats in this field, Bob Fosse: Very charismatic American actor, dancer, choreographer and director who is a benchmark for all choreographers, including Spanish dance choreographers. Bob Fosse publishes his own autobiography through all that jazz (from 1979), where he shows his perfectionism, his addictions and the intensity of his work while putting together the successful musical Chicago for Broadway. The film picked up two BAFTA awards and the Palme d’Or at Cannes.