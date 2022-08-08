▷ Genre Cinema » What is it, Characteristics, Types and Examples

Cinema is one of the most appreciated arts in the world and every fan knows what genre cinema is, however, behind this ending there is a lot of history, as well as interesting facts. What will we talk about in this post? About genre films, their characteristics and the types that exist.

Film genres:

Cinema by genre: in search of a definition

Over the years, new definitions of genre cinema have emerged. However, the most appropriate concept is linked to the fact that they are categories that serve to identify the films.

In simpler words, the “genre” of a film can determine the quality of the characters, the structure of the plot and the tone of it. For example, it is common that in “action” feature films, speed is the protagonist or the frames of fights.

Why are they called genre films?

They are called genre films because they serve, in the first instance, to segment the market.

In the early days of Hollywood studios, studios recognized the need to make movies the same way and for audiences to understand it the same way.

Another fair reason for establishing movies and genres is consistency, what does this mean? It refers to the viewer’s need to know what movie they were about to see in the cinema and to pay for it.

Finally, for a long time the tapes remained in a genre range between drama, comedy, romance and action, the latter more popular among people of the male gender.

Characteristics of film genres

To understand the genre of the film, it is essential to start at the beginning: the characteristics. In this section you will find the most common characteristics of what is known as “cinema genres”.

Script

The first characteristic is the script, each of the genres in the cinema composes a different script that is rooted in the general theme, that is, when talking about a “romance” date, the script revolves around a couple in love who does everything possible to be united.

Of course, it is not the same thing that happens with a horror film, which the main thing is to cause fear to the viewer.

Colors

Not all films have the same color and it is an intentional feature. When talking about historical drama films, the tone is usually opaque and the purpose is to place the public in the time of the film.

A clear example is western feature films, the color varies between browns because they are the typical tones of those American areas.

Editing and special effects

Movie genres in English and in any other language encourage the viewer to watch a specific film, thus, the third characteristic is linked to the style of editing and special effects.

A comedy film does not have the same effects as a science fiction film, in the case of the second, the work is much more difficult because it is about a futuristic theme and it must look credible on screen.

Among other qualities of genre cinema, the performances, the characters and the message to be conveyed should be highlighted.

What genres of movies are there?

After going through the meaning of genre cinema and its characteristics, it is the right time to talk about the genres that exist today.

action genre

There are endless types of action movies and it is one of the most popular categories in the world. The action genre is made up of various fight scenes, martial arts or stunts that generate emotions in the public.

In this genre they do not focus on the plot, but on the execution of it. They cause excitement and leave viewers thirsty for more adventures.

adventure genre

Many will think that the adventure genre is similar to the action genre and the answer is yes, but it is necessary to highlight the biggest difference: in adventure movies, the protagonist is highlighted for his bravery and they are usually recorded in distant places such as the jungle, the ocean, among others.

For example, the film “Pirates of the Caribbean” belongs to this genre.

comedy genre

As the name implies, comedy is made to make the audience laugh. They use different arguments in order to make the audience laugh.

Comedy films are alike in that the main character usually goes through challenging moments and no matter how difficult it is, he comes out on top. According to experts, good comedy films are made up of constant jokes and use scenarios similar to everyday life.

Drama

The drama genre in cinema is one of the most popular and has an important variety of subgenres. They are based on a story that generates many conflicts, as the scenes progress the characters can evolve in an impressive way.

The most popular of this subgenre are romantic and period dramas.

fantasy genre

Continuing with the list of movie genres, we cannot leave aside the fantasy genre. It is one of the favorites of the public, especially children and adolescents. In the films of this category real scenarios mixed with an imaginary world are observed, in turn, societies create their own laws, symbols and languages.

It differs from science fiction because it is not tied to any scientific study or fact.

Horror genre

Now, among the genres of movies and series, horror is one of the least valued by critics, but most awarded at the box office.

They usually include serial killers, unimaginable blood, intrigue, lies, and paranormal elements related to wizardry.

Musical genre

Musicals are among the most difficult films to execute, in the first instance because the plot is interwoven with the music. For some experts, musicals are the closest thing to theater on the big screen.

It is associated with romanticism, but it is not limiting. Of this genre, perhaps the most famous feature film is “The Wizard of Oz”, whose premiere was in 1939.

science fiction genre

In science fiction reality alternates with imagination, however, the plot is deep and not limited to the surface. He always seeks to prove facts while entertaining the audience.

One of the attractions of this genre is that it is involved in building meticulous worlds full of interesting details.

sports genre

This genre is inspired by sports, many times they are stories of overcoming set in some discipline that requires physical effort. You can focus on a team or an individual player.

western genre

To finish this selection of genre films, there is the Western genre. They are the popular western tapes. The plot focuses on cowboys and takes place in the West.

They are better known as “western”, they are typical of the United States.

Examples of movies and their genre

The entry cannot end without a few recommendations. In this brief list, we will leave you some movies that you must see and that enjoy excellent comments from critics.

Boyhood: Moments of a Lifetime

It is a film of the drama genre and was released in 2014. The director of the film was Richard Linklater and received numerous awards, including the Oscar Award for “Best Supporting Actress” for Patricia Arquette.

Cover of the film Boyhood/IFC Films

It received a BAFTA for “Best Film” and a Golden Globe in the same category. The recordings of the tape began in 2002 and ended in 2013, the time invested in the feature film is one of its greatest attractions.

In essence, it narrates the life of a young man named Mason Evans Jr. from the age of 6 until his university years.

300: The birth of an empire

It is a film that falls into the “adventure” genre, because it takes place in an unconventional setting and there is action involved.

Promotional poster for the film 300/Warner Bros. Pictures

It was released in 2014 and became a box office success, grossing just over $330 million.

The director was Noam Murro and the script was based on the book “300” by Frank Miller.

I, Tonya

When it comes to the sports genre, “I, Tonya” is an award-winning film and one of the most praised by critics. It talks about the life of the American figure skater, Tonya Harding.

Promotional poster for the movie I, Tonya/Sensacine

The main role was in charge of Margot Robbie, who received an Oscar for the best performance in 2018.

La La Land: City of Dreams

A little over two-hour musical describes La La Land, a feature film that received countless positive reviews. It talks about two people who meet, fall in love, but separate in order to achieve their dreams.

The most outstanding thing, beyond the performances, are the songs, which know how to perfectly describe each feeling and moment.

He won different awards, including the Oscar for Emma Stone. It premiered in the year 2016.

The glow

It is time to talk about a horror film and this is The Shining, which was released in 1980. It is the story of Jack Torrance, a writer who decides to move away to write, but in his retirement home he manages to scenes that perhaps you never thought you could experience.

It is listed as one of the best horror movies.

Forrest Gump

To finalize these recommendations, there is the movie Forrest Gump, for some it is comedy and drama at the same time, due to the emotional charge of the script. It premiered in 1994 and was widely accepted by critics.

Before closing this article, it is necessary to talk about the difference between genre cinema and auteur cinema, the first talks about the categories of films and the second refers to the fact that the director of a film or feature film is in charge writing the script and other details of it.

As we explained before, genre cinema or genre films have the main function of naming whether a film belongs to drama, comedy, horror, among others.