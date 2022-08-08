▷ Acting Methods » Definition, Techniques and Examples

Perhaps you once thought that your favorite actor or actress has excelled in their performance, so much so that it seems easy to achieve. However, the reality is that it is not only a matter of learning scripts for cinema, theater or television, but that it is an arduous process of learning and practice; That is why there are methods of action. Below, we’ve listed the top eight acting techniques used by Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Stanislavski method

The Russian actor, stage director and theater educator Konstantin Stanislavski (1863-19938) developed this systematic training technique that bears his surname. It is a well-known acting tool because it focused especially on the soul and the details of human behavior; his technique with an emphasis on the emotions of the characters revolutionized acting in such a way that it is still current today.

Stanislavski’s acting method, since its establishment, was known as “the System” and highlighted the concept of the “magical yes”; This acting tool was not only intended for the emotions of the actor, but also prompted them to think about what they would do if they were in the circumstances of the characters they are going to embody.

Realism or Yes Magic

The Stanislavski method focuses on establishing a sense of realism to the performance of actors and actresses, dividing the role according to the circumstances of the character, and answers questions such as:

Who I am?

Where I am?

When is?

What do I want? And because?

How will I get it?

What do I need to overcome?

The magical yes is one of the unique acting techniques within the Stanislavski method, because it seeks to immerse the actors in worlds that their character will face. Some of the actors who have used this technique are: Lord Laurence Olivier, Ellen Burstyn and Marilyn Monroe.

Method Actuation

The impact of the Stanislavski method is immeasurable, so much so that it inspired the technique known as Method Actingmethod acting or simply “the method”, developed by the American actor, director and drama teacher Lee Strasberg (1901-1982).

This is one of the most popular theatrical techniques today, and like its inspiration, method acting highlights the actor’s work on character; once again he focuses on making the performance as emotionally realistic as possible. With this technique, actors and actresses learn how to use their own experiences to recall a strong emotion from their past.

the psyche

Strasberg, who was one of Stanislavsky’s disciples, encouraged the actors to use their psyche to be able to travel to the depths of their mind and land on the “emotional memories” or distinctive moments that happened in their real life, which they they would serve to be reused, extrapolate them to the character and be able to transmit a convincing performance. It was very important to Strasberg to emphasize the psychological nature of acting.

However, it is a mistake to think that the method requires staying in character both on and off the screen or stage, but there are still actors who feel that they get stuck in character. Actors such as James Dean, Ellen Burstyn, Al Pacino, Alec Baldwin, Paul Newman and Dustin Hoffman were Strasberg’s apprentices.

Practical aesthetic acting technique

Now that you know what a method actor is, we present to you the practical aesthetic technique, which was created by the playwright and film director David Mamet. With this interpretation tool, the American novelist and essayist teaches his students to combine what they have learned from the methods of Stanislavski, Meisner and the teachings of the Roman philosopher Epictetus, the owner of the phrase: “he who laughs at himself will never runs out of things to laugh about.

The actor and theater director, William H. Macy also helped establish this method, which stands out for teaching: think before you act and act before you think.

simplicity

Macy and Mamet, with their practical aesthetic, encourage actors and actresses to reject the precepts of known approaches, starting from them, in order to focus on the “innate simplicity of theatricality”. In addition, it focuses on four fundamental pillars that are part of the “creative equation” of acting.

the literal

The desire

The essential action

The “as if”

With this scene breakdown, actors can get deeper into their character for a more realistic performance. Some of the actors who have stuck to this method are Felicity Huffman, Rose Byrne and Jessica Alba; she also teaches at the Atlantic Acting School in New York.

Meisner technique

The Meisner technique was born from the ingenuity of the American acting teacher and actor, Sanford Meisner (1905-1997), a colleague of Strasberg, who in turn was based on the Stanislavski executions. The objective of the Mesiner technique is to encourage actresses and actors to get rid of any predisposition and follow their instincts; The purpose of this method is that the interpreter can be more present and do it as it is on stage.

Improvisation

An important aspect of Meisner’s method is that it focuses heavily on improvisation exercises and the use of imagination to put emotions before memory. This means that Meisner urged the actors not to become intellectually or imaginatively obsessed, otherwise they become “too internal”; so becoming lost in thought is not an option if the purpose of acting is to be able to connect with an audience.

In short, the Meisner method is based on breaking down the barriers of the psyche to connect with the simplicity of the instincts, and this is achieved through repetition and natural actions to find “the humblest form of the character”; actors who have stuck to this method have been some like Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Anthony Hopkins.

Stella Adler Technique

The American actress, Stella Adler (1901-1992), another student of Stanislavsky, was the other side of the coin to Strasberg’s approach, she was a kind of rival who was considered one of the greatest acting teachers, thanks to her will, his passion and the demand that characterized him.

With his method, Adler encouraged his students to craft compelling moments from their imaginations in their minds. Adler’s imprint on New York City was etched in his phrases, which are often quoted because of his ingenuity and his works, such as his manual called The Art of Actingwhere he exhibited his formal acting technique.

Imagination

Adler’s method is based on the importance of the artist’s imagination, which could be “as vivid as the natural experiences” of each person, in order to appear more confident, on an emotional level. Likewise, the teacher invited her students to develop deep and metaphorical visions to visualize the circumstances of her characters; In Adler’s opinion, these imagined scenarios can serve as a “creative food” to make convincing and successful artistic decisions.

It was Stella Adler who taught him the realistic acting style of Marlon Brando, a method that was also adopted by some actors such as Robert De Niro, Benicio Del Toro, Mark Ruffalo and Melanie Griffith.

Chekhov technique

The Russian actor, writer, and director, Michael Chekhov (1891-1955), was another of Stanislavski’s pupils, who became known among the actor and his characters for his acting technique oriented towards the subconscious mind and physicality. (highlights characteristics of an object or person). Chekhov’s technique is “psychophysical” in that it draws the physical actions of the body into the mind and then projects a sensual approach to the performance.

physicality

The goal is to show a more enhanced representation of reality, but he also invited his students to use archetypes born from the imagination in order to recreate the “psychological gestures” that will make the performance more convincing. For Chekhov, these gestures were anchored in an old-fashioned way of telling stories, so he chose to modernize power and give importance to the psyche.

With Chekhov’s acting technique, the actor or actress emphasizes the internal problem that the character experiences and then physicalizes the internal need to externalize it and make the character more realistic. Some actors of the Chekhov method are Ingrid Bergman, Clint Eastwood and Johnny Depp.

Laban movement

The Laban Movement Analysis (LMA) or Laban Movement is a means to conceptualize, describe and evaluate the different ways in which humans move their bodies. Its name comes from the ideas of the Austro-Hungarian choreographer. Rudolf Laban (1879-1958), in The Mastery of Movementhis book published in 1950. Thanks to him, expressionist dance is known, a form that communicates feelings through the art of movement, something that is imperative in performance.

Laban was interested in understanding human movement, as Labanotation, a theory of dance notation and analysis. But he also made it clear that movement is an important part of acting, as it helps to express feelings and emotions without making any sound.

human movement

The LMA focuses on four main categories: Body, Effort, Form, Space. These are necessary in order to have clearer ideas of how a character can be more realistically characterized, taking into account every aspect of the performance on stage or on stage.

Body: It focuses on how the body works internally, that is, it analyzes the way in which the extremities connect and the body unfolds.

Effort: It focuses on the intention with which the movement is delivered, that is, the force that is printed, the timing and control.

Form: Analyzes the way in which the body can be modified according to the movement it performs.

Space: It is in which a body can make use of its environment and interact with it, either with dances, walks or various actions.

Uta Hagen Technique

The German teacher and actress, Uta Hagen (1919-2004), gave continuity to the thoughts and teachings of Stanislavsky and took advantage of the influences to work on the concept of substitution to relate it to a character.

Hagen focused on honing personal experiences to use as a trigger for natural reactions to the circumstances of the character being played. Some of the stars who opted for this method were Sigourney Weaver, Jack Lemmon and Judy Garland.

Substitution

The characteristics of an actor who uses the Hagen technique is that he can evoke the memory or experience of a similar event that had happened in his life and to superimpose it on the situation of his character. On the other hand, this is one of the acting methods in which the actors can do internal (representational) and external (presentative) work.

With the Hagen method, actors and actresses have the opportunity to strengthen their self-observation and reflection skills in order to grow as a professional actor; Likewise, it is necessary to have transference (relationship with the character), specificity (what to do on stage), authenticity (maximum use of props) and preparation, which is authentic human behavior.

If you’ve come this far, you know what acting techniques exist, what they consist of, and which Hollywood stars use them. If you are interested in acting, you will surely be interested in how many types of acting there are, and it is really important to identify acting methods in order to develop your acting skills to the fullest.