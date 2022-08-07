Zendaya muse by Valentino for the new total pink campaign

Even though her name had disappeared a few weeks ago, Zendaya is once again making headlines as the protagonist of Valentino’s new total pink campaign.

Autumn will be even more pink thanks to Valentino. To prove it is the new one countryside made by the Italian maison and who, for the occasion, chose a testimonial of honor well linked to the work of Pierpaolo Piccioli. Hollywood crowned her the face of generation Z and it wouldn’t be surprising if, in a few years, his name was in contention for an Oscar. For now, she has settled for a Emmy Awards and a second candidacy. Zendayaafter all, he has always had a soft spot for the Italian maison. She has shown it several times on the red carpet, even at the Oscars, and even more for the Fall / Winter 2022 collection.

The creative director of the high fashion house made it iconic a nuance that, with the spread of Barbiecore, is highly appreciated and trendy in the fashion world. The Pink PP by Valentino made the F / W collection of which Zendaya is testimonial even more precious.

Zendaya total pink testimonial for Valentino

She has come a long way since she first appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Zendaya is one of the most beloved actresses of hers generation and successes collected in recent years are proof that Hollywood is ready to move on. The big acting test came with the starring role in Euphoriaafter which she accepted interesting roles which highlighted her flexibility, from Malcolm and Marie to Dunes. But even the fashion world cannot do without its charm. Bulgari also recently included her in her family of testimonials together with Anne Hathaway.

And Valentino has again involved her in one of his most colorful campaigns ever. With Sir Lewis Hamilton, they posed for the shots of the maison with a totally pink background. The creative director, regarding the color that is the protagonist of the collection Fall / Winter 2022has explained: “A bold, strong, fluid, extravagant color, a color to sum up everything I like about fashion and everything I choose to represent: liberation from the ordinary, a space to be yourself, a strong symbol of equality and love“.

The Valentino pink is therefore a symbol of love, community, freedom. And Pierpaolo Piccioli could only choose Zendaya to represent a new, liberated humanity. “I chose Zendaya and Lewis for Pink PP for the same reason I created this color: beautiful souls who use their voice and talent to combine, integrate, build“. In addition to Zendaya, several celebrities have worn the Valentino pink like Anne Hathaway, Ariana DeBose And Florence Pugh.