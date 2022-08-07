You have to play them: 5 proposals that revive the dinosaurs to kill boredom

The fanaticism for dinosaurs did not stay at the time of the booklet collections; video games keep jurassic love alive already to order. In addition to the temporary boom caused by the film iterations of Jurassic Park, there is something about these giant reptiles that fascinate entire generations and that hardly go wrong when used as a component in any digital experience.

Pop culture is even marked by figures that anthropomorphize their behaviors and play with their strange format, such as Barney (Barney and his friends), Yoshi (Nintendo) or Rex (Toy Story). Are dinosaurs a marketing key to appeal to people who grew up looking at cute giant lizards? Gaming is not afraid to put theory to the test and mixes hundreds of dynamics with the special flavor that the Mesozoic era brings.

5 video games that let us play with dinosaurs

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Frontier Developments)

Critics were not too sympathetic to the second edition of Jurassic World Evolution. But this saga raises the dream of every dinosaur lover: maintain your own “Jurassic Park” in a simulator that exposes players to all the emergencies that happen in the movies. Not only that, but Campaign Mode teaches (a bit slowly in this sequel) how to build a zoo of creatures that needs to be balanced with amusement park features.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Frontier Developments)

Is it too similar to the first edition? Of the 37 dinosaurs to collect in the first work, this second iteration has a collection of 75 species (which includes aquatic creatures). It has a slight graphic improvement and new observation modes to determine if the conditions of each habitat are optimal for all the inhabitants. It is not a novelty like Jurassic World Evolution, but it is a slight evolution that updated the franchise.

The Isle (Afterthought LLC)

It is difficult to judge a video game that has been in Early Access since 2015. But the developers of Afterthought are still just as excited and obsessed with their work, or so their development diary (which is constantly updated) shows. The Isle is an open survival world where one must survive living like a dinosaur.

The Isle (Afterthought LLC)

This perspective defies any other video game on the subject and also explains the endless development time, as the team wants to recreate each character with paleontological perfection. Players can choose to roam the world as a small herbivore, dominate the environment as a bumbling T-Rex, or team up with other Velociraptor players to protect their territory.

Ark: Survival Evolved (Studio Wildcard)

The science fiction experience continues to be the subject of controversy: Is this crafting game effective to entertain people? Those who do not hesitate are those users who love long hours of crafting and feel that survival has a lot to do with establishing a routine to advance in level.

Ark: Survival Evolved (Studio Wildcard)

In 2017, Ark: Survival Evolved had beautiful graphics that perfectly matched its action game style. In Ark, players navigate the world with the weapons they manage to build and can come across more than 200 dinosaurs (and some mythical creatures) that they they can tame, hunt or simply escape from them when they are plotted against them.

Dino D-Day (800 North and Digital Ranch)

By this point in video game history, all users should be aware of the paraphernalia proposed by 800 North and Digital Ranch. The Dino D-Day proposal tells about an alternate reality where World War II was altered by the experimentation of the Nazis, who decided that the best way to charge against the Allies was putting turrets on stegosaurus, among other Mesozoic reptiles.

Dino D-Day (800 North and Digital Ranch)

The 2011 release is an action shooter with mechanics similar to Counter Strike, where two teams are divided between Allied and Axis forces, and the key is to understand which dinosaur to select to come to victory. The graphics were way behind even for their time of release and the whole experience was always very rough; still, his battles are fun and nobody takes away the bizarreness of dodging giant reptiles while fighting soldiers from 1945.

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (Pyramid Games)

Those who love dinosaurs have always had the fantasy of becoming paleontologists Y it is this dream that Dinosaur Fossil Hunter feeds on. The paleontology simulator it teaches all the dynamics of fossil discovery and adds a simple story that helps maintain a steady pace while accomplishing tasks that might be relatively boring (such as carefully chipping a stone).

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (Pyramid Games)

But the intrigue that drives the narrative helps to build a fantasy that is combined with the promise of having our own museum… with the same fossils that we unearthed! Dinosaur Fossil Hunterr also allows users to become museum curators and requires all of its players to know how to build eye-catching dioramas in addition to assembling skeletons.

