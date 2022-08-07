WWE Friday Night SmackDown: A tournament for the Women’s Tag Team Championships is announced



WWE announced during the broadcasts of Friday Night SmackDown that this Monday in Monday Night RAW A tournament will begin to crown the company’s new women’s tag team champions after having become vacant due to the suspension of Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Minutes before the main event of the night: the signing between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for WWE Clash at the Castleit was confirmed that the company’s absent women’s tag team titles will be put into play by means of a tournament That will begin to be played this Monday on WWE Raw.

80 days ago, since they were vacant positions the belts for indefinite suspension by Sasha Banks and Naomi by leave an episode of WWE Raw due to an argument with Vince McMahon, nothing has been known about the championships. Now with the arrival of Triple H at the helm, things seem to have changed.

Banks and Naomi had the belts in their possession for 47 dayssince they defeated Carmella and Queen Zelina, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, and Natalya with Shayna Baszler in WrestleMania 38: Sunday.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.