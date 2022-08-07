Wounded hearts: 10 movies you can watch on Netflix if you liked Purple Hearts nnda nnlt | FAME

As soon as it arrived on Netflix, on July 29, 2022, “Broken Hearts” (“Purple Hearts” in its original language) was ranked in the Top 10 of the movies on the streaming platform; and it is not for less, since the love story of Luke, a Marine, and Cassie, an aspiring singer, captivated everyone. In the plot, they marry out of convenience, but a tragedy transforms their fake relationship into a real one.

If you were also enchanted by this romantic film starring Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson, we give you a list of ten films that will also make you fall in love, so pay close attention.

What was a marriage of convenience becomes true love in “Wounded Hearts” (Photo: Netflix)

1. “THE LAST LOVE LETTER”

“The Last Love Letter” is a romantic drama set in the present day and the 1960s, whose story takes place between London and the Riviera. It is based on the novel of the same name by Jojo Moyes. It stars Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones and Callum Turner.

It tells the story of a journalist who finds a valuable collection of love letters from 1965 and resolves to unravel the mystery of a secret affair, while starting her own romance.

“The Last Love Letter” is another romantic movie that will captivate you on the streaming platform (Photo: Netflix)

2. “TWO METERS AWAY FROM YOU”

“Six Feet Away From You” is a 2019 American romance drama film. It stars Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse.

The plot focuses on a teenager who suffers from cystic fibrosis, but whose life changes radically when she falls in love with another patient, for which she defies hospital protocols.

“Two meters from you” is a movie that will move you (Photo: Netflix)

3. “THE SECRET: DARE TO DREAM”

“The Secret: Dare to Dream” is a 2020 American romantic drama starring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas.

The film tells the story of a widow with three children who, after going through many difficulties, meets a teacher who gives her back her inspiration, but hides a secret from her that could change her life, because they would have a connection.

“The secret: Dare to dream” will tell the story of a widow (Photo: Netflix)

4. “BEYOND DREAMS”

Beyond Dreams is a 1998 American fantasy genre drama, adapted from the 1978 novel of the same name by Richard Matheson. It stars Robin Williams, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Annabella Sciorra.

The film focuses on the life of Chris, a doctor who dies after suffering an accident. He wakes up in the sky surrounded by the landscape that his wife used to paint, whom he tries to rescue from the underworld.

In “Beyond dreams”, a doctor who died sees how his widow suffers his departure (Photo: Netflix)

5. “STORY OF A MARRIAGE”

“Marriage Story” is a 2019 American drama film. The film stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, accompanied by a cast consisting of Laura Dern, Ray Liotta and Alan Alda.

The film centers on Charlie, a New York theater director, and his wife, actress Nicole, who are struggling to get through divorce proceedings.

“Story of a marriage” is a film that will move you (Photo: Netflix)

6. “CANDY JAR”

“Candy Jar” is a 2018 American romantic comedy starring Sami Gayle and Jacob Latimore.

It’s about a duo of high school debate champions who don’t agree on anything except having the same goal: to get into the college of their dreams.

“Candy Jar” is a competition film, where love will be born (Photo: Netflix)

7. “FOLLOW ME”

“Follow me” or “A Fake Wife” is a 2011 romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. It was filmed in Los Angeles and on the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Kauai.

After spending years pretending to be married, a single plastic surgeon meets a woman with whom he falls in love, but to win her over, he asks his secretary to pose as his ex-wife.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston star in “Follow the roll” (Photo: Netflix)

8. “LEAP YEAR”

“Leap Year” is a romantic comedy directed by Anand Tucker starring Amy Adams, Matthew Goode and Adam Scott. It was shot in 2010 in Ireland.

The story focuses on Anna, who apparently will never receive the marriage proposal she wants so much, so she decides to follow her boyfriend to Ireland, where curiously there is a tradition that women propose on February 29, leap year. . So she prepares to do it, but her plans change when she meets a charming innkeeper.

In “Leap Year” we will see a girl who was convinced that she wanted to get married until she meets someone else (Photo: Netflix)

9. “CALENDAR LOVE”

Calendar Love is a 2020 romantic comedy starring Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jake Manley, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor, Frances Fisher, Manish Dayal, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Tired of going to family festivities alone, two strangers agree to be their respective platonic dates for a year, but Cupid has other plans for them.

In “Calendar Love”, plans to pose as a couple can get out of control (Photo: Netflix)

10. “BETWEEN TWO WORLDS”

“Between Two Worlds” is a 2022 American science fiction romance film. It stars Joey King, Kyle Allen, and Kim Dickens.

After losing the love of her life in a tragic accident, a heartbroken teenager begins to believe that he is sending her signs from beyond the grave.