Woman begged for alms, but wins more than a million euros in a raffle in Spain

A woman begging in Alicate, Spain won the first prize in a raffle. Photo: Getty

In a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, a homeless woman who used to beg in front of a bank in the La Florida neighborhood in Alicate, Spain, earned more than a million euros in a raffle.

The State Lotteries and Bets draw, BonoLoto, which produced the happy winner of a reserved identity, the first prize this August 1, in the Receiver Office No. Four thousand 85 in Alicante, awarded a prize of one million 271 thousand 491 euros to the woman, who according to witnesses would have celebrated her good luck with a cry of “You have solved my life”.

The managers where the First Category prize was sold have publicly stated that the woman was a person of gypsy descent who was known by the neighbors for begging in front of a bank and a supermarket, which, according to the public statements of the managers, she went every day and after a few hours, he would go with them to buy tickets for the BonoLoto and Primitiva draws, which was what he could afford.

In addition, those who sold the winning ticket for the first prize that went to this woman, indicated that they had never had to give such a large prize, so in addition to changing the life of the woman who begged for alms, they also benefited in reputation by deliver such a significant award.

Some neighbors have commented that, After winning her prize, they saw the woman celebrating her good luck and her prize, which also made the neighborhood happy since, presumably, she is a loved person in the place.