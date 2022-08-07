With half an hour of this exercise you can prevent erectile dysfunction – El Financiero

55 percent of Mexican men between 40 and 70 years old suffer from erectile dysfunction, according to figures from the Ministry of Health. It is an impotence or inability to achieve or maintain a firm erection to have a satisfactory sexual relationship.

Erectile dysfunction is not just a sexual health problembecause it can also be the result of surgery, an injury to the penis, spine, prostate, bladder or pelvis.

“The incidence of erectile dysfunction increases with age, from the age of 40, although some young people suffer from other causes; however, it is not necessarily an inevitable part of the aging process, since there are men who do not suffer from it even in advanced ages”, he pointed out. the doctor Armando González Sáncheza surgeon graduated from UNAM and medical manager of Laboratorios Serral.

How to treat erectile dysfunction?

According to a study from Harvard University, just 30 minutes of walking a day can reduce the risk of erectile dysfunction by 41 percent. Likewise, it is suggested that pelvic floor exercise helps prevent these problems.

Meanwhile, erectile dysfunction as a vascular problem, which is when the blood supply is not sufficient or there are failures in the arteries or vessels of the penis, can be treated with drugs such as tadalafil or sildenafil.

The specialist explained in the Grupo Somar podcast that these medications should not be taken as an aphrodisiac, since mixing them or exceeding the dose can cause permanent dependence to achieve firmness in the penis, or worse, cause priapism, which is a prolonged and painful erection that requires urgent medical attention.

Also, Taking these medications can cause headaches, flushing, runny nose, low blood pressure, nose bleeds, among others. And for people with severe arrhythmias, hypotension, heart problems, those who have had a heart attack or stroke, or a liver problem, they should not consume it.

Other causes of erectile dysfunction

The problem of erectile dysfunction is merely the lack of blood in the penis, but this can be caused by situations such as stress, anxiety, guilt, depression, low self-esteem, so it is recommended to accompany any treatment with psychological help.

Secondly, addictions such as smoking, drinking alcohol, or drugs affect blood flow in the veins and arteriescausing an insufficient amount of testosterone that can lead to erectile dysfunction.