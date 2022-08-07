Willow Smith says her father, Will Smith, is human and makes mistakes

Yseveral months have passed unpleasant moment that starred Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars, but it is a topic that continues to give much to talk about.

Will’s slap to Chris was the most talked about of the gala . The aggression of the famous interpreter of ‘Men in Black’ and ‘Bad Boys’, among many other films, turned off the lights of Hollywood, overshadowed what he claims to be one of the most recognized galas on the planet and became the most unexpected protagonist of the evening.

Recently, and after a long period of reflection, Will has apologized to Chris for his actions, although the latter has asked for time before holding a conversation and/or accepting those same apologies. Smith has understood, and has said nothing more about it. Who has come to the fore has been her daughter Willow, who has wanted to come out to defend her father several months after the events.

Willow Smith defends her father from criticism

It was through an interview with the Billboard medium. “I see all my family as human, and I love and accept them for all their humanity”, express first. “Because of the position we find ourselves in, sometimes our humanity is not acceptedand we are expected to act in a way that is not conducive to healthy human life and honesty,” he added shortly after.

Although he does not justify his father’s actions, he explains that he is a person like any other. Regarding the repercussion of the slap, he expressed that it did not affect his family as much as his “own inner demons”. On the other hand, many media discuss the sincerity of Will’s apology.

There are those who consider that it is not sincere, since he has lost numerous advertising revenue and roles after the slap. Many others say that it has come too late. A third sector has accepted the actor’s apology, since they consider that he, like any other human being, is not perfect and has the right to make mistakes. The discussion in the networks is served.

Photo: @willowsmith