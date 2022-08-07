Willow Smith came out in defense of her father Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars | celebrity | rmmn | SHOWS

The blow he dealt Will Smith to Chris Rock during the Oscar 2022 awards ceremony continues to generate news months later. And it is that Willow Smith, daughter of the actor and Jada Pinkett, broke her silence and came out in defense of her father, pointing out that she made a “human” mistake.

For the youngest of the children of the interpreter of “The Prince of Bel-Air”, the reaction that Will Smith had in the last edition of the Academy Awards was something human. “I see my whole family as human beings,” Willow said in an interview with Billboard.

The young singer also referred to the treatment that the international media have had in the face of Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock. “It didn’t shake me as much as my own inner demons”, he acknowledged.

“I see all my family as human beings and I love and accept them for all their humanity. Because of the position we are in, our humanity is sometimes not accepted, and we are expected to act in a way that is not conducive to healthy human living and not conducive to being honest.” the 21-year-old artist also pointed out.

It should be noted that Willow Smith’s statements come shortly after the apology offered by the actor through a video, where he apologized to the comedian Chris Rock for the reaction he had. “My behavior was unacceptable and here I am,” Will said through tears.

In the same video, the protagonist of “I am Legend” also said that he contacted Chris Rock to apologize; however, the comedian told him that he wasn’t ready to talk yet.

“I contacted Chris, and the message I got is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will… So I’ll tell you, Chris, I apologize, my behavior was unacceptable and I’m here when you’re ready to talk. speak”, Smith stated.

