Will Thor be in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

MADRID, July 15. (CultureLeisure) –

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder kicks off, as fans of the Marvel Universe know, with God of Thunder traveling alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy. Taking into account that the adventures of the character played by Chris Hemsworth have already been linked to several films to Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot and company are many fans who wonder if Thor Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Its director, James Gunn, has spoken about it.

Gunn responded clearly and directly on Twitter to a clip from the My Mom’s Basement podcast: “I appreciate the love, but Thor was never going to appear in volume 3.” And it is that, in the last episode of said podcast, its presenters expressed disappointment that the relationship between Thor and the Guardians was taken up in Love and Thunder and not in a Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

The director made it clear that the podcast had wrongly assumed that the original plan for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, had Gunn not been fired from Marvel in 2018 and reinstated in 2019, was recount the cosmic adventures of Thor alongside Star-Lord, Nebula, Groot and company.

What it does include Guardians of the Galaxy 3, whose premiere is scheduled for May 5, 2023is he Will Poulter’s MCU debut as Adam Warlockone of the most powerful cosmic beings of the House of Ideas in the staples.





His story in the comics is closely linked to the Infinity Stones. His arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will differ from its origins on paper, was already teased in one of the post-credits scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

Before the premiere of the third part of the saga directed by James Gunn, Black Panther: Wakanda forever will hit theaters on November 11, 2022. Already in 2023, in addition to the aforementioned Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, will also see the light Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Y the marvelspending the release date of the Fantastic Four reboot.