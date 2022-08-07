Will Smith wins Oscar for film ‘King Richard’, whose plot tells the life of Venus and Serena Williams

The actor Will Smith plays the father of the tennis players Venus and Serena Williams during their first years in the white sport

Will Smith he won the Oscar for best actor at the 2022 Academy Awards, following his role in the film king richard: A winning family, in which he was in charge of personifying the father of the sisters Williamswhich shows the life of serene Y Venus in his first years of life on the way to professionalism in tennis.

Smith won the award against actors such as Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

moments before Smith received the Oscarstarred in one of the most controversial scenes of the night, as he went on stage to slap the Chris Rockpresenter of the event, who had made a joke towards the actor’s wife.

Will Smith Getty

In the movie of king richard: A winning family, it presents the way in which the father of the Williams sisters harshly educated serene Y Venus so that in the future they would become the best tennis players in the world.

This was the third time that Will Smith is nominated to win the award for best actor in the Oscar. However, only on this occasion did he manage to keep the statuette, since on the previous two he left empty-handed.

The first time that Will Smith He was nominated for the Oscar as best actor in Ali, a film in which he played Muhammad Ali, in a film about the history of the boxer; while in 2007 he was among those chosen for his performance in The Pursuit of Happiness.

In addition to her performances in King Richard: A Winning Family and Ali, which led to Will Smith to be nominated for OscarThe actor has also been in other sports-themed movies like Legends of Life and Concussion.