Will Smith, birth chart of a fallen prince

Moment when Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during the Oscars on March 27, 2022.

The key to using astrology is to understand why we may feel or act one way or another, but, at the end of the day, we have free will.

Will Smith a few days ago posted a video apologizing for the slap he gave host Chris Rock during the live broadcast of this year’s Oscars ceremony, after Rock made a joke in bad taste about the haircut. of his wife. Smith, who won the Oscar for best actor for his starring role in the movie “King Richard,” days after the event resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and was banned from attending its events for 10 years.

Will Smith was born in Pennsylvania on September 25, 1968 at 9:47 p.m. His Sun in Libra makes him idealistic and romantic about marriage. His Moon in Scorpio indicates that he is super passionate, intuitive, incredibly determined and a bit intense. His feelings run deep, and he has an intense attachment to the people he cares about. His Ascendant in Gemini means that he is creative, has a thirst for knowledge, and is a great public speaker.

Your chart is interesting because most of your planets are in the signs of Virgo, Libra and Scorpio; the only planet in another sign is Saturn in Aries. The elements that dominate his chart are earth and air, showing that he is a deep thinker who thrives on communication and mental perception, but also simultaneously knows how to make things happen.

This is the person who has a very deep level of fascination with the nuances of life and likes to analyze everything in detail. Her emotions run deep and she has a dramatic side that she shows in her personal relationships, but she has a hard time teaching, as she likes to be reserved and balanced.

The conjunction of the Sun with Uranus, the planet of eccentricity is striking and this literally means that at the base of who he is, he needs freedom and has no problem breaking with convention. This rebellious nature probably led him to be unpredictable when he was younger, but since that potential is there, we already saw how it can come out when you least expect it. This aspect has its positive side because it makes you mentally artistic, and intuitive.

Mercury has a conflict with Saturn in your chart and this indicates that although you are mentally methodical and focused, you are also naturally skeptical being prone to negative thoughts and can easily become depressed.

Venus has a discordant aspect with Saturn, it is likely that he is emotionally underdeveloped, that is, opening up to others is not easy for him because he has not been able to overcome previous wounds, inside, he may be insecure and not believe that he is worthy to be loved He has beneficial aspects in his chart, for example, the moon in positive aspect to Jupiter, the planet of optimism, and Mercury, in the same place as Venus, the planet of attraction, for that reason it casts a spell, because it is friendly and kind. Mercury in harmonic aspect to Mars makes you mentally quick and attentive, and you have no trouble making decisions.

The level of intensity and rebellious energy in his innate personality due to the conjunction of the Sun, which rules his life force, and Uranus, the planet of chaos, made Smith explode at the award ceremony. This aspect gives you an eccentric energy and can also make you unpredictable. His Moon aspecting Pluto, the planet of power struggles means he can be forcefully aggressive driving you to acts of violence and revenge.

On the day of the award ceremony, the planets were interacting in a specific way around him, making him feel that the world was challenging him. Saturn, the planet of challenges, was at a very oppressive angle to his natal Moon, which made him feel restricted, particularly around his confidence.

Uranus, the unpredictable planet, was in a position that was related to success in the public eye, revealing a turbulent situation on the global stage. Neptune, the planet of deception, was colliding with your Pluto, bringing out conflicts and feelings of confusion. These are all long-term energies, but what made things more challenging was that on the exact day of the Oscars, Mercury, which rules the media and your mind, was directly colliding with your Sun and Uranus, further exacerbating the dramatic energy that dominated his consciousness.

Smith and Rock may very well put out the torch of war, but they will never be friends again.

