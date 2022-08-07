Will Megan Fox launch into creating adult content?

Megan Fox is one of the great Hollywood actresses who have marked different generations, not only because of the image she captured in the industry, but also because of the talent she reflected in the projects she participated in. The beauty and sensuality of this artist catapulted her to the top of the international scene, even participating in films like ‘Transformers’.

This versatility to personify all styles of roles made her a celebrity, conquering a different and varied audience. Nevertheless, her absence for a few years hid her from the spotlight and the biggest producers of the moment.

Once she divorced Austin Green, the model also shone again in the entertainment world, capturing the attention of the curious with the changes and decisions she gave her life.

Recently, Fox caught the attention of his loyal social media followers after making an unexpected post in which he included a surprising comment about creating adult content. The actress left a question in the air, which was focused on her, should she enter this industry or not.

Will Megan Fox start in adult entertainment?

In recent weeks, a publication of the protagonist of ‘Transformers’ caused a stir on social networks, after showing a hot photo session he did with Kourtney Kardashian for Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand, Skims.

This content exposed the most sensual side of the celebrities, who did not hesitate to show off their silhouettes, their chemistry and the good work they did in front of the camera. However, what aroused curiosity among the followers was a message that Fox placed in the caption of the images.

“BTS from my Skims session with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans?”, wrote the artist in the post.

Instantly, his social networks went crazy and his followers told him to launch himself in this industry. Among the answers that most What drew attention was that of the also actress Bella Thorne, who is dedicated to directing adult films and has her profile on the famous platform.

At the moment it is unknown if Megan would bet on creating this kind of content or if it was just a joke in the company of the member of the Kardashian clan.

Megan Fox: an unexpected change

Currently, she is recording new projects and showing a facet that was also unknown to the model. Her new style and way of being have stolen the limelight in recent years.

In addition, his eccentric relationship with singer Machine Gun Kelly has led them to be listed as one of the most famous couples in the industry.

It should be remembered that the artists met while recording the tape ‘Midnight in the Swichgrass’. Before this tape, the famous had been seen by chance years ago. However, once they met head-on, they had a connection that continues to guide their lives today.

Such is the love they have for each other that they both claim to be two parts of the same soul. They say they can’t be without each other.

Their love story is better than ever and in January of this year they decided to get engaged in the most romantic way possible. The actor also proposed to her under a tree where they had been a year ago, and from this came an interlude on the music album called ‘Tickets to my Downfall’.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the fact that they drank each other’s blood as part of a ritual.