Will Belinda’s relationship with Jared Leto have a future?

JARED LETO WALKED WITH SCARLETT JOHANSSON AND CAMERON DIAZ AND YOU DID NOT WANT TO FORMALIZE WITH THEM, WILL YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH YOU HAVE A FUTURE? BELINDA?

With the news that Belinda’s new boyfriend, the creative mind of Gucci, the singer of the band 30STM, Jared Leto, who looks like Jesus Christ Superstar, measures 1 meter 80 and is as prescribed by the doctor, has accusations of sexual abuse to minors.

Belinda, as the song says: But what need? You leave Guatemala to go to Guatepeor, it’s like having a crazy radar and compass.

At 50 years old, he has never married, he has no children and that he was with Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson that they are major leagues, and he did not want to formalize or have children with them.

Will Belinda think that she is going to marry her as she wanted to do with Nodal?

And with the little detail that Belinda holds the record for being given a $3 million ring WITHOUT getting married, is Jared going to top it?

IF THE PRODUCER JOSÉ CABELLO WANTED TO BE A GOOD SAMARITAN WITH MÓNICA DOSSETTI, MAY HE KEEP HER AND CHANGE HER DIAPER BECAUSE HIS COMPLAINT DID NOT DO THE ACTRESS ANY GOOD

The producer José Cabello got involved as a good samaritan to put cameras in Mónica Dossetti’s house but it did not change her life for the better, he says he wanted to help, because her brother who supports her and changes her diaper mistreats her, but if really He wants to solve the problem, now he has the ball in his court, he has already managed to get José “N” to put a restraining order against his sick sister and send her to a hospice against her will, but no we see that the filmmaker helps her or solves anything for her, rather what it seems is that he wants to sell his documentary and the future of the brothers no longer concerns him or so it seems.

When the former actress deteriorated due to multiple sclerosis, her brother, José “N”, loved her so much that he cared for her like a baby, it is her livelihood, she puts up with her bad mood and feeds her in her mouth, all that too it is frustrating and causes desperation and maybe that is why it hurt her but if she begs to be allowed to live with her brother, which a judge prevents, then the filmmaker who caused all this must solve her life and take care of Monica because we see that he has fixed the lives of the brothers.

JOSE MANUEL FIGUEROA HE WANTS TO RETURN TO MARIE CLAIRE BUT HE ALREADY KNOWS THAT THE PRICE IS THE RING AND THE CHURCH

José Manuel Figueroa wants to get back together with Marie Claire Harp, it’s confusing because in June he said he was going to put her in his will and by July they finished, because he just stretches out his hand and the tree is full of apples, but he insists to get back with her because Marie Claire, 29, is a barbie and knows the price is a ring and church. Will she let that spectacular doll go?

BY SHANIK BERMAN

