Why Tom Cruise did not see Suri again, his 16-year-old daughter with Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise He is one of the most attractive men in the world and one of the most talented and coveted actors by production companies. Unlike other colleagues, the Hollywood star has no fear and when it comes to doing action scenes, he chooses not to have a stunt double and face any challenge.

But when you talk about him, you always talk about his professional profile or the good condition he is in despite having recently celebrated his 60th birthday. It seems that the passage of time has no effect at all. However, when it comes to referring to his personal life, little is said.

Tom Cruise with Katie and Suri.

Recently, who became news was the daughter he had Tom Cruise with Katie Holmesactress whom he met in 2005 while searching for a co-star for his film mission impossible 3. The actors suffered a crush that was impossible to ignore and that same year they were already engaged.

On April 18, 2006 came into the lives of Tom and Katie, Suri, the girl who is now 16 years old and took her first steps in the artistic environment. This is how her mother told it in a recent interview in which she revealed that the teenager sings the song Blue Moon, which sounds in the credits of the new movie, Alone Together, which the actress stars in and directs.

But as a result of this information, it was known that Tom Cruise does not maintain a relationship with Suri and that he has not seen her since he separated from Katie Holmes. Everything would have to do with Scientology, the controversial religious movement of American origin that promotes introspective knowledge through some alternative techniques that generated a lot of discussion over the years.

It is known that the Hollywood heartthrob has a very special fanaticism for this belief, and that was the main reason why he ended up divorcing Katie Holmes in 2012. Actress Leah Remini, who repeatedly denounced this movement, said: “Scientology considers Katie a suppressive person, an enemy, and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that she cannot be connected with Suri”.

Suri today.

This does not happen with the two children he has Tom Cruise with his first wife, Nicole Kidman, who are also part of Scientology and have no relation to his mother. Isabella and Connor were adopted by the famous couple and are currently 29 and 27 years old, married and independent of their parents’ fame.

“They made their decision to be Scientologists and as a mother it is my job to love them. No matter what your child does, children have love and they have to know that love is available and I am open,” she said. Kidman a few years ago about them.