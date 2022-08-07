why they broke off their engagement 20 years ago

If there is an authentic, hopeful story of perseverance, it is that of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleckwho have fought against the tide to achieve the happy ending they longed for since they met in the early 2000s during the filming of the film a dangerous relationship. Her hasty and unexpected wedding at the popular Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas has been just another chapter in her fairy tale which, as she herself stated JLo, is proof that “love is beautiful. Love is attentive. And it turns out that love is patient. Patient for 20 years”, words he shared on his portal, where he also emphasized that he wants to spend the rest of his days next to the actor, but before resuming their relationship the couple faced a long separation that lasted almost two decades, leading to speculation that their romance was buried in the past.

benniferthe acronym with which the couple has been baptized, was engaged for the first time in November 2002, then JLo was divorcing her second husband, Chris Judd. The singer told in an interview with Diane Sawyer that the protagonist of argus He proposed to her in a “traditional way, but also in a very spectacular way”, in that same talk he described his fiancé as a “brilliant, intelligent, affectionate, charming” man, adding that he had the approval of his family, especially his mom.

Jennifer admitted that many considered their relationship as an unlikely union, these comments did not seem to be an obstacle for the actors, who were seen very much in love posing always smiling and friendly before the cameras that appeared on their routine walks, romantic dates, red carpets and any other Hollywood event. However, media harassment soon meant a challenge for benniferit was then that in 2003 they recorded the music video Jenny from the Block, in which they showed the pressure of the press and the constant persecution of the paparazzi.

“We are not trying to have a public relationship,” reflected JLo in an interview with People in 2016 about the difficulties her courtship with Ben went through. “We were just together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was a lot of pressure. I think in another time, in a different thing, who knows what could have happened? But there was genuine love there.”

Although the “media circus” kept the two in the spotlight, much of the headlines focused – in a negative way – on the protagonist of Selena, a situation that the Oscar winner exposed in early 2021 on the podcast of Awards Chatter. “People were so mean to her: sexist, racist. Such ugly and vicious things were written about her in a way that if you were to write them now, you would literally be fired for saying those things. Now she is being praised and respected for all of her work that she has done, where she came from, what she has accomplished. This is how she should have always been! ”, Acknowledged the actor.

The press was not the only bump, also their lifestyles were very different at that time. It was so that on September 14, 2003, a few days before celebrating her wedding in Santa Barbara, Bennifer issued a statement announcing the postponement of her marriage. Due to excessive media attention surrounding the wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.

Hoping to celebrate their marriage in the future, the couple pointed out how complicated even organizing the party had been. “When we found ourselves seriously considering booking three separate fake brides at three different locations, we realized something was wrong. We began to notice that what should have been a joyous and holy day could be spoiled for us, our families and friends.”

They continued their relationship for a few more months, and in January 2004, the representative of the interpreter of On the Floor confirmed their definitive separation: “Jennifer Lopez has ended her commitment to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy.” The statement released by the actor’s manager was less direct and left open the possibility of a reconciliation: “I will not confirm anything about her personal life. We don’t want to be dragged into quicksand. They all want a war. It’s not happening on our side.”

During the time they were away, both formed separate families. The actor had three children with the actress Jennifer Garner, from whom she separated in 2018, while the singer became the mother of the twins, Emme and Max, the result of her marriage to Mark Anthony. 18 years later, JLo and Ben met again and were able to continue writing their love story.

